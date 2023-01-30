Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai

Patrick Reed came up a shot short of Rory McIlroy on Monday during the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, shooting a 65 at Emirates Golf Club that included an eagle at the 10th hole.

But the ruling he received on Sunday during the third round when his tee shot was lodged in a tree is still a subject of controversy.

Reed claimed and a DP World Tour official concurred that his ball was identified in a tree using binoculars. He had a special marking on his ball, a rules official viewed it and determined it was Reed’s ball.

