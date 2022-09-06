Slots still open in Oct. 1 chamber golf tournament

GRAVETTE — Openings are still available for players in the first annual Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce golf tourney, according to chamber president Steve Harari.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Scotsdale Golf Course in Bella Vista, with an 8 am shotgun start. A box lunch will be included.

The event is open to anyone interested in supporting the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce. Persons wishing to play in the chamber tourney may sign up by calling the chamber at 479-787-8998 or sign up online at gravettechamber.com. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 23.

Discounts of up to 20% are being offered for any golfer or foursome that includes a member of the Gravette Chamber at Cub Membership level or higher, an employee of the city of Gravette, an employee of the Gravette School District, or a golfer age 80 or older or 16 or younger.

Prizes and Awards include a $10,000 hole-in-one cash prize. Many other prizes will be given, including raffles, hole prizes and “Beat the Kid” wagers on the par 3 hole.

One attraction of the tournament will be a special appearance by the “World’s Most Interesting Golfer” as featured in recent social media video posts on the chamber’s Facebook page. This golfer will be playing in the tournament and will be available for autographs and photos at no charge before and after the tournament.

Hole sponsorships are available for business owners wishing to advertise their companies. Company names and logos will be displayed on a sign in the tee box on a given hole.

“All net proceeds from the tournament will go towards supporting the activities of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce and its mission of promoting prosperity in the Gravette community,” Harari said.