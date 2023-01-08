Sloppy offense leads to loss

LSU dropped its second straight on Saturday night.

Facing Texas A&M in College Station, it was LSU’s second road game this week. The Aggies jumped out to a lead in the first half and LSU failed to conjure up any response in a 69-56 loss.

LSU, especially on the Offensive end, looked like a group that hasn’t played together for a long time. That makes sense, because, well, they haven’t played together for long.

LSU’s half-court offense looked out of sorts. Bad ball movement led to bad shots and there was no great individual performance to bail the Tigers out. The Aggies played this game with comfort. LSU never threatened a real run at the lead and outside a small deficit in the early minutes, A&M went wire to wire.

The A&M defense deserves a lot of credit. Buzz Williams’ Squad played with an intense physicality and LSU wasn’t ready for it. LSU was decent from three-point range and made 13 free throws, but LSU struggled around the rim.

Adam Miller was LSU’s leading scorer, totaling 16 on the night. KJ Williams and Cam Hayes also scored in the double digits. For the Aggies, it was Julius Marble and Dexter Dennis. Both scored 17 points and Marble grabbed eight rebounds.

The road isn’t getting any easier for LSU.

The Tigers will host Florida at home this week, but that’s followed by seven straight games against teams in the KenPom top 40. LSU’s current stretch could take a toll on a team that doesn’t have a ton of depth.

McMahon is still figuring stuff out with his roster and a string of this league’s top opponents could have a way of getting LSU adjusted.

