Sloppy Football Needs To Stop – JoeBucsFan.com

If you take care of the little things, the big things will take care of themselves.

The NFL has played four games, nearly 1/4 of the schedule. So teams’ strengths and weaknesses are beginning to emerge.

For the Bucs, a bad trait is surfacing — they’re too often playing with their heads up their tailpipes.

That seems to be what Joe’s good friend Mike Tanier of Football Outsiders is trying to say.

Simply put, Tanier thinks the Bucs are too sloppy football to be considered one of the league’s elite teams. The Bucs have the talent, but not enough to overcome dumb, easily correctable Mistakes against good teams (see: losses to the Packers and Chiefs).

Keep up the sloppy play, Tanier hints, and it’s a one-and-done appearance in the playoffs.

The Buccaneers are now 0-2 against the Packers and Chiefs, two teams they need to be able to beat to make the Brady encore worthwhile, and they have fallen behind by a combined 42-20 score in those games. The Bucs just aren’t good enough to overcome fumbles on kickoffs, strip-sacks, an out-of-bounds kickoff that gave the Chiefs a breathing-room field goal, and other miscues. They’re about to catch a break in the schedule, and they’ll be fine thanks to the overall weakness of the NFC. But if the Buccaneers were in the AFC, they would be the Broncos.

Tanier is right on. If the Bucs don’t commit that Sinful delay of game penalty at the end of the loss to the Packers, who knows? The Chiefs curb-stomped the Bucs but take away the dumb mistakes, with Tom Brady at quarterback, maybe the Bucs make it a game or better?

One could throw in the loss to the Rams in the Playoffs last year and how the Bucs’ weren’t ready for Cooper Kupp to destroy them in the final seconds. Although the Bucs had a better team last year, injuries gave the Bucs little room for error.

The good news here is that the NFC South is horrible outside and the Bucs are starting to get healthy at receiver. Can the Bucs find a way to stop shooting themselves in the foot before Brady strangles someone?