Sloppy Arsenal slip up! Winners, Losers & ratings as Jesus has off day and Tomiyasu is exposed in Southampton draw

Winner: Granit Xhaka

Xhaka Stealing the Headlines is becoming all too familiar now.

This was another fine performance from the midfielder, who must be in the running for Arsenal’s player of the season so far.

His finish was exceptional and takes his tally for the campaign to four, more than he has amassed in each of his last three seasons combined.

It was also the first time he has scored in competitive games since he netted against Hull City and Nottingham Forest in 2016.

Winner: Ben White

It will be laughable if Ben White doesn’t make the England squad.

Gareth Southgate may be blessed with right-back options, but there is no one playing better football in that position than White right now.

He was good again against Southampton and looks like he has been playing the right-back role for years, rather than just a couple of months.

White’s run and cross for Xhaka’s goal was excellent and his all-round performance was typical of what he has been producing since the start of the campaign.

Winner: Kieran Tierney

It’s been a frustrating season so far for Kieran Tierney, who has had to watch Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu move ahead of him in the pecking order.

But this could be the game that sees Tierney come back into the Premier League starting XI.

Arteta once again started Tomiyasu at left-back after his strong recent performances on the left-hand side of the defense.

But the Japan international really struggled, especially in the second half, and you wonder if Mikel Arteta might opt ​​to restore Tierney to the lineup against Nottingham Forest next weekend, if Zinchenko continues to be unavailable.