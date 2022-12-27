Sloane Stephens takes up soccer Lessons from husband Jozy Altidore

Sloane Stephens engaged in a fun football session with her husband Jozy Altidore, practicing some of the basics of the sport from him.

The American’s husband Altidore is a famous soccer player and has represented the United States national soccer team in the past. With Stephens currently in her off-season, she had enough time to take lessons from the expert.

Stephens took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip of their fun practice session together. In the video, the World No. 37 can be seen making some short passes with her husband. After a few passes, Altidore set the ball up for the tennis player as she kicked the ball into an empty net. The couple celebrated their goal with Altidore picking up his partner and running all around the ground.

“Picking up a thing or two,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Stephens shared the same on her Instagram story as well, writing: