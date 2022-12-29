Sloan Wallgren named head Coach for Carleton Men’s & Women’s Golf

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Carleton College has hired Sloan Wallgren as its new head coach for men’s & women’s golf.

Wallgren takes over the Knights’ golf programs from Jerry Eriksen, who retired in 2021 after 15 years at the helm of the Carleton men’s team but returned to serve as interim head coach of both the men’s and women’s squads this past fall.

Wallgren previously coached both golf programs at St. Cloud State University (NCAA Division II) beginning in 2009 until the university shuttered its golf and football programs in 2020. He served as head coach over his final four years with the Huskies.

“We’re excited to welcome Sloan and his family to Carleton and the PEAR department,” said Carleton Athletic Director Gerald Young. “Sloan brings a great passion for the game of golf, combined with strong coaching and recruiting experience to help our programs continue to excel.”

Wallgren received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota, then returned to his alma mater to earn a Master’s degree in Sports Management & Administration in 2017. He added a Specialist Degree in Education/Community Education Director’s Licensure from Minnesota State University-Moorhead in 2022 .

A former golf pro, Wallgren most recently worked as community education & Athletic facilities manager for Wayzata (Minn.) Public Schools.

“I am very honored to be selected to join the PEAR Faculty at Carleton College and am extremely excited to have the opportunity to return to coaching college golf,” said Wallgren. “I am looking forward to building on the recent success that both the Carleton men’s and women’s golf teams have had.

“My family and I look forward to joining Carleton College and becoming involved in the Northfield Community.”

Wallgren will begin his duties at Carleton on Jan. 9, 2023.