SLO Repertory Theater is closer to fundraising goal after $1 million gift

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust announced a $1 million contribution to the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater capital campaign to build a new live theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The donation sets the current funds total to $11 million of the $15.3 million goal.

The new SLO Repertory Theater will name their grand lobby in Honor of Harold J. Miossi, a San Luis Obispo rancher, environmentalist and supporter of the arts.

SLO REP Board President Pam Nichter said, “The Miossi Trust is well known for its strategic arts philanthropy, having given similar gifts to support the Performing arts centers on the Cuesta College and Cal Poly campuses. We are proud to be included in that league of first-class venues, and we are delighted to Honor Mr. Miossi’s extraordinary legacy.”

The new SLO REP will be built at the corner of Monterey and Nipomo Streets and groundbreaking ceremonies for the adjacent parking structure are expected to be held later this year.

The new venue will be a single-story building of almost 12,000 square feet and feature a 215-seat main stage theater and a 99-seat Black Box theater.

SLO REP Managing Artistic Director Kevin Harris said, “In the last 12 months, we have raised more than $5.5 million, including a $3.9 million challenge grant from the City of San Luis Obispo, which the council approved unanimously in February. In March, we completed the purchase of a new Headquarters at 3533 Empleo Street, and that has already allowed us to nearly double the number of young people in our educational program, the Academy of Creative Theater (ACT).”

For more information about SLO REP, visit their website here or contact Development and Capital Campaign Director Patty Thayer at [email protected] or at 805-781-3889 ext. 15.