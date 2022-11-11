Slit-film turf at Paycor, other NFL fields must be removed

During Amazon Prime Video’s “TNF Nightcap,” Michael Smith discussed a “player-safety battle brewing between the league and the NFL Players Association,” and a letter the NFLPA and board of player representatives sent to the NFL urging it to immediately remove slit- film turf surfaces being used by at six NFL stadiums, including the Bengals’ home field.

Some argue that there is a significant difference in non-contact lower extremity injuries that have occurred on slit-film turf surfaces – used by the Bengals, the New York Giants and Jets (MetLife Stadium), Indianapolis Colts (Lucas Oil Stadium), Detroit Lions (Ford Field), Minnesota Vikings (US Bank Stadium) and New Orleans Saints (Caesars Superdome) – compared to other turfs and natural grass surfaces.

“Statistically, there are higher in-game injury rates compared to other surfaces,” Smith said. “Missed-time injuries, lower-extremity injuries, foot and ankle injuries.”

