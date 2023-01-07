Slidell to host another ‘Art of the Film’ workshop | St. Tammany community news

The Northshore Cultural Economy Coalition and the city of Slidell will present the second annual “Art of the Film: Louisiana Film Industry Expo” on Jan. 20-21 from 10 am to 6 pm at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium.

On the first day, the event will also include “The Business of Film” luncheon with Lt. Govt. Billy Nungesser, in partnership with The Northshore Collaborative business network.

This event is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the St. Tammany Parish Commission on Cultural Affairs. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Collectively, the two-day event has been created to showcase creative career opportunities, to educate everyone to the opportunities available and to illustrate the broad scope of the film industry’s impact in both expected and unexpected ways.

The event will also include an exhibition of posters of original work created by high school students who participated in this year’s “Create Your Own Movie” poster competition, and the winners will be announced during a concluding Awards presentation at 6 pm Saturday.

Expo participants will hear about opportunities in the industry locally, such as how to register as movie extras and actors; how to register properties in the locations database; and more.

The main event is free and open to the public, but preregistration is requested for both the luncheon and the two days of speakers and presentations. Register and check for updates at www.NorthshoreCEC.org/ArtOfTheFilmExpo. Tickets to the Friday luncheon are $40.

There will be two after-hours events. On Friday, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm, the Greg Barnhill Expo Songwriting Session preview and live entertainment by the Ozone Songwriter Festival will take place at The Wine Garden, 300 Robert St. And on Saturday, from 6:30 pm to 7 :30 pm, the Music of Film is scheduled with the Northshore Community Orchestra.

Art of the Film presenters include:

Christopher Stelly, executive group director, Louisiana Entertainment & Digital Media;

Trey Burvant, President, Louisiana Film & Entertainment Association;

Carroll Morton, director of Film New Orleans with the Mayor’s Office;

Ed Poole, film accessory researcher;

Linda Thurman, film researcher, author and Movie Poster Archives executive director;

DeAnna Charett, founder of Bad Habitz Organization, a veterans’ filmmaker training program;

Reid Wick, membership and industry relations, Recording Academy/Grammys;

Jay Weigel, composer, producer, conductor;

Greg Barnhill, composer, songwriter and master vocalist;

Sonovan Williams, JAMM Around music Collaboration platform chief technology officer;

Veleka Gray, master acting coach;

Erin Lamulle, SAG actor;

Koday Chamberlain, Writer and story artist;

Hunter McHugh, CSA, director, On the Hunt Casting;

Dan Zweben, location scout;

Mickey Lambert, location manager/scout;

Roberta Carrow Jackson, St. Tammany Film commissioner; and

Ben Redwine, Classical and jazz musician and composer.

See details at https://NorthshoreCEC.org/ArtOfTheFilmExpo and follow this event post for updates.