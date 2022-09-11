SLC Dunk Podcast: Talking NBA Draft and Victor Wembanyama with Rafael Barlowe of NBA Big Board

On this Episode of the SLC Dunk Podcast we talked with Rafael Barlowe of NBA Big Board about his recent article where he wrote about the Utah Jazz and three exciting draft possibilities for the Jazz.

You can also follow Rafael on twitter @Barlowe500

New is the NBA Big Board What’s next for the Utah Jazz? Two top prospects and an amazing set of Twins — could they get both? — should rank near the top of Utah’s wish list Subscribe!! https://t.co/tOzh6PwBP6 — Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) September 8, 2022

To start the podcast, Rafael and I talked about the two rookies the Jazz received in the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades, Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji.

We then talked about three potential picks for the Jazz that could change the franchise forever.

Victor Wembanyama

What’s a 2023 draft podcast without talking about Wemby? Barlowe had some awesome Insights into who Victor is as a player, how long it will take him to come along, his injury possibilities, and what is his IQ and mentality like.

Scott Henderson

Henderson is one of the most exciting prospects and a player that looks like a sure thing. The only downside is his jumper needs improvement. We talked about his development, what his upcoming season will be like, and just how big is he?

The Thompson Twins

This was probably my favorite topic. The Thompson Twins are athletic marvels and they come with size and athleticism that is truly remarkable. We talked about the difference between Amen and Ausar, what is the Overtime Elite? And my favorite discussion, the possibility of Danny Ainge making a move that brings both Twins to the Utah Jazz.