Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Wednesday that the City will join the Vision Zero Network, a national strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on City streets, while increasing safe, healthy, Equitable mobility for all.

“Our Residents deserve to travel safely to and from our Incredible neighborhoods, regardless of what time of day they travel, or how they travel,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “Vision Zero is not more of the same. It is a significant departure from the status quo that will further solidify Salt Lake City’s commitment to safe streets.”

The Vision Zero approach states that road systems and related policies should be designed to ensure that inevitable Mistakes by users do not result in severe injuries or fatalities. This means that system designers and policymakers need to improve the roadway environment, implement policies such as speed management, and other related systems to lessen the severity of crashes.

The work to achieve Vision Zero began with a Proclamation the Mayor signed Wednesday morning and builds on work the City has already undertaken through its Safe Streets Task Force. The City will create a strategic plan, engage with the community, and develop a proactive policy focused on generating the changes necessary to succeed.

Salt Lake City will join more than 45 other cities across the Nation who are already doing the work, with an Ultimate goal of zero deaths and zero serious injuries due to traffic violence by 2035.

“This is an exciting announcement that provides focus to our ongoing traffic safety efforts,” said Jon Larsen, Transportation Division Director. “This will require a shift in mentality for everyone that getting there safely is more important than getting there fast.”

Mayor Mendenhall thanked community partners including Sweet Streets, Dave Iltis and others who have taken up the charge of street safety on their own time to make Salt Lake City Safer for all residents.

Learn more about the Vision Zero Network at https://visionzeronetwork.org/.