Skyy Clark stepping away from Illinois men’s basketball | Sports

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball freshman Skyy Clark is stepping away from the sport for personal reasons, he announced Friday afternoon via social media.

“I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illini community,” Clark wrote on Twitter. “I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.

“For personal reasons, I need to step away from basketball for the time being, putting myself and my family first. I appreciate everyone’s support during this time, but please respect not only my privacy but the privacy of all those around me.”

Illini Guys’ Kedric Prince and On3Sports’ Joe Tipton each cited unnamed sources when reporting Friday that Clark is leaving Coach Brad Underwood’s program altogether.

In response to a News-Gazette request for comment on the matter, team spokesperson Derrick Burson said via text that he “can’t confirm” any news about Clark’s possible departure from the team.

Clark returned to the court for Illinois in Wednesday’s 73-60 loss to Northwestern following a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, coming off the bench to produce two points, three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of action.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Los Angeles native out of Florida’s Montverde Academy has started in 12 of the Illini’s 14 games this season, averaging the third-most minutes on the team at 24.4.

Clark is also averaging 7.0 points on 41.1 percent shooting from the field, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Illinois.

The former four-star prospect Originally gave a verbal commitment to Kentucky before decommitting from the Wildcats and providing a pledge to the Illini in April 2022. His Younger brother, three-star Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark, decommitted from Illinois last October after committing to Illinois around the same time as his sibling.