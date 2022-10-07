Skyrim Player Plays Basketball With Sigil Stone

A player of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim decides that it will be fun to shoot some hoops and use the Sigil Stone as a basketball.

A player of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim has recently shown off how they have been shooting some hoops and playing basketball using the Sigil Stone in the action RPG. Finding another use for the sphere beyond being given the ability to craft some of the most powerful armor in Skyrimfellow fans who also own the Sigil Stone may be inspired to do the same with the item when they find themselves with nothing left to do in the Bethesda title.





Despite the age of Skyrim, many of its players continue to discover fun and interesting things to do within the video game. Whether it is coming across new hilarious Skyrim gameplay glitches or challenging themselves to speed runs and unique ways to fight off enemies, the player base seems to enjoy the many experiences the game continues to offer. Although many know the Sigil Stone’s importance in Skyrimfinding an unconventional way to use the item will likely entertain fans and encourage them to try the activity out for themselves.

On Reddit, user Justnotyourbro recently shared a video of themselves using the Sigil Stone as a basketball while they are hanging around the Magical College of Winterhold in Skyrim. Many players of the action RPG will likely recall that this particular item is needed to Forge Daedric armor, some of the strongest equipment in the game. In the footage, Justnotyourbro’s Dragonborn is seen tossing the Sigil Stone through some windowed archways in the College of Winterhold several times. According to the Redditor, they were bored when they thought of the idea to shoot some hoops in Skyrim.

Fellow fans of the game likely find Justnotyourbro’s idea of ​​using the sphere as a basketball pretty funny, given that acquiring a Sigil Stone in order to Forge Daedric armor in Skyrim is not an easy feat. Comments on the thread gave the Redditor other ideas about how they can expand on their basketball game with the Sigil Stone, suggesting they get different points depending on where they shoot the sphere from. Some commenters asked about the importance of the Sigil Stone or how it is acquired, and the community gladly gave detailed answers to help their fellow players.

It is fascinating to see just how creative they are Skyrim community can get with their experiences within the game. Hopefully the creative juices continue to flow and fans keep sharing with each other these kinds of unconventional ways to use items in the action RPG.

Skyrim is available now for PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

