SKYHAWK SOCCER RIDES FIRST HALF GOAL BY PATTERSON TO 1-1 TIE AT EASTERN ILLINOIS

CHARLESTON, Ill. – The University of Tennessee at Martin soccer team opened the second half of the Ohio Valley Conference schedule on Sunday and battled toe-to-toe with Eastern Illinois on the road before settling for a 1-1 tie.

The Skyhawks (2-7-4, 0-3-2 OVC) picked up their second point of the conference schedule behind a strong defensive presence and a first half goal by Izzy Patterson . In a match with seemed pretty even as each team tallied 13 shots each, both UT Martin and Eastern Illinois were able to get on the scoreboard in the opening 25 minutes of the contest before anchoring down to play scoreless over the final 65 ticks.

Eastern Illinois (2-5-6, 0-3-2 OVC) was able to get in the scoring column first with an early goal just over three minutes into the contest. Cam Korkhorn set up the scoring play as she found Jenna Little who punctuated the opportunity with a Strike into the net to take an early 1-0 advantage.

UT Martin looked to Strike back and did so effectively in the 25th minute. EIU attempted to tap the ball back to the goalkeeper, but Patterson won the foot race and made the Panthers pay for their misplay with her first goal of the season to serve as the equalizer.

With both teams knotted up at 1-1 going into halftime, the defense took over. UT Martin limited Eastern Illinois to just four shot attempts in the second half – including only one attempt coming on goal – which goalkeeper Pappy Bastock saved. The defensive trio of Ryan Mushkin , Katey Hunt and Shayla Addington played a big role in the effort by recording all 90 minutes on the pitch for the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Patterson paced UT Martin with four shots on the afternoon while Makayla Robinson was close behind with three of her own. Unfortunately, Daniela Bermeo kept the Skyhawks off the board with three saves in the second half.

The Skyhawks will have a few extra days to prepare for their next matchup before traveling to Southern Indiana on Sunday, Oct. 16.