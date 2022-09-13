SKYHAWK GOLF PRODUCES STRONG SECOND ROUND AT SEASON-OPENING WILDCAT INVITATIONAL

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The University of Tennessee at Martin golf team produced one of the best Round 2 scores in the field today in their first action of the 2022-23 campaign at the Wildcat Invitational Hosted by Kansas State.

The Skyhawks shot an even-par 288 during today’s afternoon round, which was the fifth-best score in the 15-team field. It was 19 shots better than UT Martin’s opening round tally of 307 as the Skyhawks currently sit seventh in the team standings with an overall score of 595 (+19). Tournament leader Kansas State (551, -25) was one of just two teams to shoot under-par on the day, while Wildcat senior Will Hopkins (136, -8) is the individual leader through 36 holes.

UT Martin tapped in one of the tournament’s 11 Eagles today and collected 31 birdies, which ranked fourth in the field. The Skyhawks excelled on the par-5’s today as their 4.78 scoring average (-9) was the second-best mark in the tournament.

“We have to be smarter and tougher in the first round,” UT Martin head coach Austin Swafford said. “We have some new events and will be unfamiliar with some courses – we can’t afford to make unnecessary Mistakes like we did in the first round. With that being said, I am very proud of our effort in Round 2 – the guys adjusted and played very well. We improved 19 shots and hope to keep the momentum going tomorrow.”

Redshirt sophomore Ethan Ray led the Skyhawks today as the Collierville, Tenn. native showed out in his first career start. He carded a 143 (-1) which included a team-best nine birdies, ranking 12th in the 81-man field. He posted a team-best 74 with three birdies in Round 1 before posting an impressive 69 with six birdies during the afternoon session. He not only topped UT Martin in birdies but also led the Squad in par-3 scoring (3.00, E), par-4 scoring (4.10, +2) and par-5 scoring (4.63, -3).

Jonathan Xoinis and Rocco Zakutney shot identical 150’s (+6) today for the Skyhawks. Xoinis earned three birdies in both rounds, collecting an 80 this morning before managing a 70 in Round 2 – including an eagle on the par-5, 513-yard Hole No. 16. He was tied for the team lead in par-5 scoring (4.63, -3). Making his Collegiate debut, Zakutney sank three birdies on the way to a 77 in Round 1 before dialing up five birdies as part of a 73 this afternoon. The true freshman out of Paducah, Ky. equaled Ray for the best par-3 scoring average (3.00, E) on the team.

Jacob Uehlein (152, +8) followed closely behind as the senior from Tullahoma, Tenn. generated a 76 on the scorecard with three birdies apiece in both rounds. Bryson Morrell was responsible for an 81 in Round 1 before a 76 with a pair of birdies this afternoon. They led UT Martin with 22 pars on the way to a 157 (+13).

The third and final round of the Wildcat Invitational takes place tomorrow as the Skyhawks are paired with Houston Baptist and Drake. Those three squads will tee off on Holes No. 8-11 at 8:30 am