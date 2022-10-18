SKYHAWK GOLF FINISHES UP FIRST TWO ROUNDS OF PINETREE INTERCOLLEGIATE

KENNESAW, Ga. – It was a grind for the University of Tennessee at Martin golf team during today’s first two rounds of the Pinetree Intercollegiate, Hosted by Kennesaw State.

The Skyhawks shot identical 307’s in each round today, posting a 614 (+38) overall. As a team, UT Martin carded 20 birdies and an eagle on the day.

Cayden Chambers led the Skyhawks today with a 152 (+8) and was followed closely by the duo of Jonathan Xoinis (153, +9) and Rocco Zakutney (153, +9). Completing the UT Martin lineup was Jacob Uehlein (159, +15) and Dax Isbell (162, +18) while Jackson Twerdahl (161, +17) is competing as an individual.

In Round 1, Chambers carded a team-best 73 that included a pair of birdies and the Skyhawks’ Lone eagle of the day. Uehlein managed one birdie on the way to a 77 while Zakutney collected a team-high three birdies before posting a 78. Xoinis (two birdies) rounded out the team scoring with a 79 while Isbell’s 83 included one birdie. Twerdahl equaled Zakutney for the team lead with three birdies, accounting for a 79.

Xoinis shaved five strokes off his Round 1 score during the afternoon session, generating a team-best 74 that included a trio of birdies. Zakutney tapped in three more birdies in Round 2 on the way to a 75 while Isbell (two birdies) and Chambers (one birdie) tied for the final team scoring spot with matching 79’s. Uehlein (82) began his back-nine with back-to-back birdies while Twerdahl posted one birdie during his round of 82.

All in all, Zakutney leads UT Martin in par-3 scoring (3.13, +1) and birdies (six) through 36 holes. Xoinis leads the Squad in par-4 scoring (4.20, +4) and is tied with Chambers for the team lead with 20 pars. Isbell and Chambers are tied for the team lead in par-5 scoring with averages of 4.88 (-1).

The Skyhawks will look to move up the team standings during tomorrow’s third and final round, which will tee off an hour later than scheduled due to cold weather. UT Martin is paired alongside New Orleans off Hole No. 10 from 8:50-9:30 am CST.