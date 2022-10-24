Skydiver dies in jump before Musket Bowl football game in Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment

A skydiver died after plummeting to the ground at a high school stadium before a football game Friday in Jonesborough, Tenn. A spokesperson for Jump TN, the company that arranged the skydiving event, confirmed the death in a statement provided Sunday to The Washington Post. Describing the skydiver as a 55-year-old man with more than 1,500 jumps to his credit, spokesperson Angela Alley wrote that he “suffered fatal injuries after a hard landing outside of the intended landing area.”

The incident occurred at David Crockett High School, which was taking on Daniel Boone High in the 52nd annual Musket Bowl. The planned landing of the unidentified skydiver onto the field was part of a slate of pregame events.

“On behalf of David Crockett High School, Daniel Boone High School, and the rest of the Washington County Schools community, we are saddened by the tragic incident that occurred prior to the start of tonight’s football game at the David Crockett High School football stadium, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away. We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they deal with the loss of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.”

Boyd added that mental health services would be made available to students and staff members at county schools on Monday.

The skydiver was able to deploy his parachute, but footage shared by Tri-Cities area station WJHL showed him spinning in the air while plunging downward, with screams from onlookers audible.

After the skydiver was airlifted to a hospital, a moment of silence was held and the game was delayed, but it was played that evening. Boyd told WJHL that the decision to go ahead with the game was meant to “try to introduce some sense of normal.”

Alley said observers at the scene “noticed nothing unusual about the free fall and the skydiver deployed their parachute without incident.” Witnesses also did not notice anything abnormal about the performance of the parachute after it was deployed, she wrote, adding that the victim was “a well-respected member of the skydiving community.”