Sky View football jumps two spots; MC soccer and SV volleyball remain on top of latest RPI rankings – Cache Valley Daily

Photo by Lorene Hale.

SMITHFIELD – The Sky View Bobcats and Rich Rebels remain the top teams in their respective volleyball classifications, while the Sky View football team jumped two spots in the latest football rankings. In girls soccer, Mountain Crest remains on top followed by the Ridgeline Riverhawks. And in 5A, the girls soccer Playoffs begin this week with the Box Elder Bees heading to Northridge on Thursday. Here are the latest RPI standings for football, volleyball and girls soccer for the teams in Northern Utah.

FOOTBALL

REGION 11 FOOTBALL RPI

3-Ridgeline Riverhawks (5-3, 3-1)

6-Sky View Bobcats (4-4, 3-1)

7-Mountain Crest Mustangs (4-4, 2-2)

9-Logan Grizzlies (4-4, 2-2)

10-Green Canyon Wolves (1-7, 1-3)

12-Bear River Bears (2-6, 1-3)

5A FOOTBALL RPI

15-Box Elder (5-3, 2-2)

1A 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL RPI

3-Rich Rebels (3-4)

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

– Green Canyon vs Sky View on Friday at 7 pm The football game will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Ridgeline vs Logan on Friday at 7 pm The football game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Mountain Crest vs Bear River on Friday at 7 pm The Mountain Crest coverage will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily. The Bear River coverage will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Box Elder (5-3) at Bonneville (6-2) at 7 p.m

– Rich (3-4) at Cokeville, Wyoming at 1 p.m

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 11 VOLLEYBALL RPI

1-Sky View (17-1)

2-Green Canyon (14-4)

3-Ridgeline (15-3)

9-Mountain Crest (5-13)

12-Bear River (2-10)

13-Logan (1-17)

5A VOLLEYBALL RPI

15-Box Elder (10-11)

1A VOLLEYBALL RPI

1-Rich (13-3)

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

Tuesday

– Mountain Crest vs Green Canyon at 6:30 pm

– Logan vs Ridgeline at 6:30 pm

– Bear River vs Sky View at 6:30 pm

– Box Elder at Woods Cross at 6:30 pm

Thursday

– Rich at Tabiona at 4:30 pm

– Box Elder at Bonneville at 6:30 p.m

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 11 GIRLS SOCCER RPI

1-Mountain Crest (12-3, 7-1)

2-Ridgeline (12-3, 6-2)

5-Green Canyon (10-5, 4-4)

7-Sky View (7-7, 4-4)

9-Logan (4-11, 2-6)

11-Bear River (3-11, 0-8)

5A GIRLS SOCCER RPI

24-Box Elder (6-10, 1-9)

GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

Tuesday

– Logan vs Mountain Crest at 5 pm

– Sky View vs Bear River at 7 pm

– Ridgeline vs Green Canyon at 7 pm

Thursday

– #24 Box Elder at #9 Northridge in 5A girls soccer Playoffs at 4 p.m

– Green Canyon vs Sky View at 7 pm

– Ridgeline vs Logan at 7 pm

– Mountain Crest vs. Bear River at 7 p.m










