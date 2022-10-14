Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for September | Football News

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday October 17 at 5pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Here’s the Nominees for the Sky Bet Championship Goals of the Month award for September



Dominic Hyam – BLACKBURN ROVERS vs Watford – September 13

Two Rovers central Defenders combined at a corner. You might expect Daniel Ayala’s header, but certainly not Hyam’s astonishingly Agile backheeled flick of a ball dropping behind him.

Lewis Baker – Hull City vs STOKE CITY – September 13

After Will Smallbone slipped the ball infield, Jordan Thompson, Baker, Liam Delap and Dwight Gayle combined an intricate sequence of passes before Baker drilled home a sweet low shot.

Jack Clarke – Reading vs SUNDERLAND – September 14

There is something mesmerizing about back-to-front team goals. Seven players, four first-time passes and a caressed finish by Clarke. It was a fitting final touch to a beautifully crafted move.

Henri Lansbury – Hull City vs LUTON TOWN – September 30

There were 81 matches spanning four years, five months between Lansbury’s last goal and this stunning 30-yard half-volley. Given the impeccable timing of the connection, you wonder how.

Head here to vote at EFL.com!

Sky Bet League One

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Here’s the Nominees for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for September



Anis Mehmeti – Fleetwood Town vs WYCOMBE WANDERERS – September 3

Fleetwood were ready for the danger Mehmeti presents, placing two men on him by the touchline. A slick turn, tight control and driving run later and it had proved to be not enough.

Jensen Weir – Bristol Rovers vs MORECAMBE – September 3

A corner routine only works if the player charged with the final effort on goal replicates his accuracy in training. Weir did just that, curling his whipped shot effortlessly into the top corner.

Josh Benson – BARNSLEY vs Charlton Athletic – September 24

See it, hit it. There was nothing complex or intricate about Benson’s approach when the ball arrived at his feet 30 yards out. The technical mastery of his rising shot was another matter.

Morgan Whittaker – PLYMOUTH ARGYLE vs Ipswich Town – September 25

The timing of Whittaker’s Strike with his left foot after he drove between Defenders was doubly perfect. His 75th-minute winner took Plymouth above their opponents to the top of League One.

Head here to vote at EFL.com!

Sky Bet League Two

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Here’s the Nominees for the Sky Bet League Two Goals of the Month award for September



Ollie Clarke – Doncaster Rovers vs MANSFIELD TOWN – September 3

As the ball looped out to him, Clark adjusted his feet and turned his body to accommodate it into the swing plane of his left boot. His calculations were as precise as his stunning volley.

Jake Young – BRADFORD CITY vs Walsall – September 3

Back in his native Yorkshire, there was nothing fancy about Young’s angled 20-yard strike. A quick shimmy to set himself was followed by a howitzer of a right boot into the far top corner.

Chris Hussey – Crawley Town vs STOCKPORT COUNTY – September 13

Lining up a free-kick towards the angle of the 18-yard area, Hussey knew his margin for error on a curler inside the near post was tiny. The pace and accuracy he imparted left no doubt.

Kyle Hurst – DONCASTER ROVERS vs Crawley Town – September 24

Just as 20-year-old Hurst has burst through this season, so he did straight through the heart of the Crawley defence, surging 50 yards past three opponents before Slipping home a cool finish.

Head here to vote at EFL.com!