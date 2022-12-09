Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for November | Football News

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, November 12 at 5pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Manuel Benson – BURNLEY vs Rotherham United – November 2

Receiving the ball a yard in from the touchline, Benson did not hesitate to cut inside and slip past one defender before darting past another. He followed it with a perfect curler into the far corner.

Josh Ruffels – Queens Park Rangers vs HUDDERSFIELD TOWN – November 8

Ruffels had already scored one when the ball dropped to him at a free-kick. Controlling it on his thigh with his back to goal, he hooked it instinctively over the QPR defense into the empty net.

Riley McGree – Norwich City vs MIDDLESBROUGH – November 12

There is something magical about a goal that features a leg kick to elevate a player to the right height to strike a dropping ball. McGree’s timing from 25 yards was equally spectacular.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – WEST BROMWICH ALBION vs Stoke City – November 12

As a ball into the Stoke area was sent skywards by a defender, Thomas-Asante adjusted his body and aligned it with precision to volley home a breath-taking acrobatic, angled bicycle kick.

Sky Bet League One

Carlos Mendes Gomes – Oxford United vs FLEETWOOD TOWN – November 1

Involved earlier in the move, Mendes Gomes chased into the box for a potential rebound before performing an about-turn and then contorting his body to convert a close-range bicycle-kick.

Adam Randell – Lincoln City vs PLYMOUTH ARGYLE – November 12

The technique to drive home a low, skimming shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards should not be under-estimated. Randell made it look simple, finding a path through a packed defense.

Victor Adeboyejo – BURTON ALBION vs Charlton Athletic – November 12

After turning onto a headed clearance, Adeboyejo proved you don’t always need to take on Defenders if you can take a step and send a 20-yard Piledriver careering into the top corner.

Garath McCleary – Forest Green Rovers vs WYCOMBE WANDERERS – November 12

McCleary didn’t panic when the ball ran away from him. He retrieved it, then squared up a defender before executing perfectly an audacious flicked shot with the outside of his right boot.

Sky Bet League Two

Andy Cook – Mansfield Town vs BRADFORD CITY – November 8

The prolific Cook is all about power headers and poaching tap-ins, right? Wrong. His pace won a race to the corner flag before he beat one man, slipped inside another and drilled home calmly.

Scott Banks – Sutton United vs BRADFORD CITY – November 12

Such was the trajectory and flight of Banks’ shot after receiving the ball by the angle of the area that Sutton ‘keeper Jack Rose could only watch on as it dipped wickedly into the top corner.

Harrison Biggins – Grimsby Town vs DONCASTER ROVERS – November 12

Half-volleys don’t come much sweeter than this. What made Biggins’ Strike from the edge of the Grimsby box even more impressive was how he tiptoed back into position to connect with it.

Samson Tovide – COLCHESTER UNITED vs Doncaster Rovers – November 19

Even as he sprinted onto a through ball, Doncaster thought they had Tovide covered. That was until he took a step and walloped his searing, rising shot inside the angle of post and bar.

