Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for December | Football News

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, January 16 at 5pm.
Sky Bet Championship
Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Queens Park Rangers vs BURNLEY – December 11
The QPR players jumped as high as they could when Gudmundsson struck his free-kick, but he had fooled them, by-passing them completely with a viciously whipped Strike into the far corner.
Tom Rogic – Sunderland vs WEST BROMWICH ALBION – December 12
It is only on second viewing that the technical genius of Rogic’s Strike can be appreciated, a rabona-like movement, but without crossing legs, which swept the ball into the bottom corner.
Kion Etete – CARDIFF CITY vs Blackpool – December 17
The sum of two Moments of brilliance. Callum Robinson surged forward and flicked a Sublime pass perfectly into the path of Etete, who read the play in a trice and looped home exquisitely.
Alfie Doughty – Queens Park Rangers vs LUTON TOWN – December 29
A goal on the edge. Doughty and Carlton Morris had no right to combine for the one-two which Doughty then cushioned divinely before sweeping home a stunning Strike – and all at such a pace.
Sky Bet League One
Dion Charles – BOLTON WANDERERS vs Bristol Rovers – December 2
With his side trailing in injury-time, Charles found himself with the ball at his feet in the penalty area and a host of bodies in his way. His only option was to lift a delightful curler over them all.
Shilow Tracey – CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Shrewsbury Town – December 26
Receiving the ball on the angle of the area, Tracey was faced up by two Shrewsbury defenders. No matter. He jinked his way around both before whipping a powerful shot into the far corner.
Jonny Smith – BURTON ALBION v Lincoln City – December 26
Smith had already prompted one phase of the move when he collected the ball again and took matters upon himself with a breath-taking dipping left-foot shot that traced an Unstoppable arc.
Marlon Pack – PORTSMOUTH v Ipswich Town – December 29
Pack had never scored for his Hometown club, so his first goal was always going to be special. It was Majestic to boot, a 25-yard free-kick curled around the Ipswich wall and in off the far post.
Sky Bet League Two
Tom James – LEYTON ORIENT vs Bradford City – December 3
A corner routine befitting of the League Two leaders. George Moncur slid the ball neatly between Defenders before James followed the deftest of touches with an immaculately placed curler.
Sam Hoskins – Mansfield Town vs NORTHAMPTON TOWN – December 26
Timing your run onto a jumping volley requires coordination, athleticism and technique in equal measure, especially to make it look as natural as Hoskins did when he met an angled cross.
Ethan Chislett – AFC WIMBLEDON v Newport County – December 26
Chislett had one thing on his mind as he stood over a free-kick at the corner of the Newport box. His target inside the far post was tiny, yet he found it at pace and with apparent sumptuous ease.
Ian Henderson – ROCHDALE v Hartlepool United – December 26
Henderson has always possessed a mind that sees opportunities others cannot, so when the ball arrived at his feet with his back to the Hartlepool goal, a backheel was the obvious choice, right?
