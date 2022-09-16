Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for August | Football News

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, September 19 at 5pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Watch the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month contenders for August…



Chris Willock – QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs Middlesbrough – August 5

There was nothing on when Willock turned in his own half. That was until he charged towards the goal, used his strength to fend off two challenges and arrowed his shot into the top corner.

Ismaila Sarr – West Bromwich Albion vs WATFORD – August 8

What stands out about Sarr’s 55-yard lob from inside his own half is just how effortless and calm it feels on every replay. No rush, no violent hack at the ball, just measured perfection.

Brad Potts – Luton Town vs PRESTON NORTH END – August 13

Why throw your head at a far post cross when you can pull off a leaping torso-high falling volley with such venom? Top marks for imagination, degree of difficulty, style and execution.

Ilias Chair – QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs Hull City – August 30

Jinking his way into space at full speed with the ball at his feet, Chair didn’t hesitate as he captured the image in his mind and then deliciously whipped his shot into the far corner.

Head here to vote on EFL.com!

Sky Bet League One

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Watch the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month contenders for August…



Harry Kite – EXETER CITY vs Port Vale – August 6

As the ball looped out of the penalty area towards him, Kite’s only thought was driving his right boot over the ball to keep his volley down. They timed the contact to sweet perfection.

Sean Clare – CHARLTON ATHLETIC vs Plymouth Argyle – August 16

With so many players squeezed into the Plymouth area, Clare had plenty of time to size up his shot. They swept it hard and true, clipping the inside of the far post for good measure.

Tyreece John-Jules – Shrewsbury Town vs IPSWICH TOWN – August 20

You cannot score without the ball, so John-Jules decided to go and fetch it, dispossessing a defender, then employing a lovely side-shuffle as he slalomed his way to a cool low finish.

Dominic Gape – Barnsley vs WYCOMBE WANDERERS – August 20

In 193 career appearances, Gape had only ever scored three goals. You would never know it from the instant Audacity with which he dropped a gem of a 40-yard lob just under the bar.

Head here to vote on EFL.com!

Sky Bet League Two

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Watch the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month contenders for August…



Richie Smallwood – BRADFORD CITY vs Newport – August 13

Newport keeper Nick Townsend knew exactly where Smallwood was aiming, yet such was the purity and accuracy of the strike that the rising 25-yarder still flew into the top corner.

Sam Hoskins – Crawley Town v NORTHAMPTON TOWN – August 16

Marrying vision with technique, Hoskins fooled everyone, including Crawley keeper Corey Addai, into thinking he would chip his free-kick. Instead, they cheekily Bent it inside the post.

Courtney Baker-Richardson – CREWE ALEXANDRA vs Northampton Town – August 20

Baker-Richardson had barely won the ball back when he decided to let fly. No matter that the ball was still in his feet, his angled, rising drive still generated a thrilling amount of power.

Josh Gordon – BARROW vs Harrogate Town – August 20

Gordon used the element of surprise when he turned on the ball on the angle of the area, and instantly looped his dipping shot over Harrogate keeper Peter Jameson into the far top corner.

Head here to vote on EFL.com!