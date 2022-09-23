Skurcenski’s goal, White’s 5 saves help Tech tie WVU in Big 1

Molly Skurcenski scored a goal on her first career shot and Texas Tech battled West Virginia to a 1-1 tie Thursday night in a Big 12 opener at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Skurcenski, a freshman from Aurora (Colo.) Grandview, converted a pass from Macy Schultz in the 48th minute, breaking a scoreless tie. West Virginia’s Maya McCutcheon scored 21 seconds later off an assist from Julianne Vallerand.

West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1) had edges of 9-6 in shots and 6-2 in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Madison White made five saves for Tech (4-2-4, 0-0-1), which has three wins and two draws in its past five matches.

Hannah Anderson had a team-high three shots for the Red Raiders, including the other shot on goal.

Tech continues the homestand at 1 pm Sunday against No. 25 Texas (6-1-3, 0-0-1).

LCU volleyball

Lubbock Christian University has its first Lone Star Conference road matches this weekend.

