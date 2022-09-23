Skurcenski’s goal, White’s 5 saves help Tech tie WVU in Big 1

Molly Skurcenski scored a goal on her first career shot and Texas Tech battled West Virginia to a 1-1 tie Thursday night in a Big 12 opener at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Skurcenski, a freshman from Aurora (Colo.) Grandview, converted a pass from Macy Schultz in the 48th minute, breaking a scoreless tie. West Virginia’s Maya McCutcheon scored 21 seconds later off an assist from Julianne Vallerand.

West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1) had edges of 9-6 in shots and 6-2 in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Madison White made five saves for Tech (4-2-4, 0-0-1), which has three wins and two draws in its past five matches.

Hannah Anderson had a team-high three shots for the Red Raiders, including the other shot on goal.

Tech continues the homestand at 1 pm Sunday against No. 25 Texas (6-1-3, 0-0-1).

LCU volleyball

Lubbock Christian University has its first Lone Star Conference road matches this weekend.

LCU (5-8, 1-1) visits Dallas Baptist (10-3, 1-1) at 6 pm Friday and UT Tyler (8-5, 1-1) at 1 pm Saturday. In the Lone Star Conference preseason poll of coaches, sports information directors and media, UT Tyler was picked third, LCU fourth and Dallas Baptist fifth out of 17 teams.

LCU is 38-4 in the series against Dallas Baptist and has won six in a row since losing to the Patriots in 2017. UT Tyler is 3-0 against LCU since the two programs first met in 2019.

Mikayla Ware from UT Tyler and Baylor transfer AJ Koele from Dallas Baptist lead the conference in kills with 209 and 199, respectively. LCU’s Kayton Genenbacher and Nevada-Las Vegas transfer Lauryn Burt of DBU are among the LSC’s top four in assists with 487 and 471, respectively.

Leading the Lady Chaps in Kills are Sage Chain (110), Lily Bickley (104), Kiana Fallaha (101) and Aaliyah Gray (96). Kendall Mahaney leads in digs (226) and Chain in blocks (53).

LCU cross country

Lubbock Christian University has its men’s and women’s teams entered in the New Mexico Junior College Invitational meet scheduled for Friday in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The Women’s 6-kilometer race at Henry McAdams Park is scheduled for 10 am CDT and the men’s 8-kilometer at 10:45 am CDT.

The LCU women finished seventh and the men eighth at last week’s Texas Tech Open. Lady Chaps junior Madelyn Merrell from Idalou finished 18th in a 6K personal record time of 23 minutes, 2.50 seconds. She beat runners from Baylor, Oklahoma, Tech, New Mexico and Texas-El Paso, among others. In the same race, LCU junior Hailey Lowery from Borden County was 46th in a personal best of 25:01.90.

In the men’s race at the Tech Open, LCU sophomore Colby Sandoval from Christ The King set a personal record of 26:11.24 in the 8K, finishing 33rd.

Tech men’s golf

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg is No. 1 in the latest World Amateur Golf Ranking, becoming the first Red Raiders player to achieve that distinction.

The senior from Eslov, Sweden, moved up two positions in the WAGR after he finished third in the season-opening Frederica Cup at St. Simons Island, Georgia. Last week, Aberg topped the PGA Tour University ranking of the nation’s top college golfers.

Last year, Aberg became the third European-born Winner of the Ben Hogan Award, which is presented annually to the top male Amateur golfer in the country.