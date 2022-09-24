Skurcenski’s first career goal earns Texas Tech a draw with West Virginia

Next Game: Texas 9/25/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 25 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by freshman Molly Skurcenski’s first Collegiate goal, Texas Tech earned a 1-1 draw with West Virginia to open Big 12 play Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

In the 48th minute, freshman Molly Skurcenski took a pass from Macy Schultz and fired it into the back of the net on her first shot attempt of the season. The defender is now the second freshman to score this season alongside Peyton Parsons .

The assist from Schultz also marked her first assist of the season.

“It is really just about getting points no matter where you are,” head Coach Tom Stone said. “The big takeaway from this game is how good West Virginia was in the first 20 minutes against our really young team. We fought through it, gathered ourselves, and some of the youngest members of our Squad helped us get hold of the match.”

However, just 21 seconds later, West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) evened the match off Maya McCutcheon’s first goal of the season.

After West Virginia seemingly dominated the opening half of play with a 4-1 shot advantage, Texas Tech (4-2-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) physically controlled the second half of action and matched the Mountaineers with five shots.

Skucenski and Hannah Anderson both took a pair of shots in the 69th and 70th minute but neither fell for Tech. Anderson again looked to Punch in the game-winner in the 73rd minute, but a save by the Mountaineer keeper kept the score at 1-1.

With the draw, Tech earned its first point in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State was the only league foe to come away with a win Tonight while Oklahoma and Baylor will square off tomorrow.

Next Up

Texas Tech will go toe-to-toe with No. 25 Texas Sunday on ESPN+. Kickoff from the John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 1 pm