Skull Session: Ohio State is College Football’s Best Brand, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown Deserve More Respect and Paris Johnson Jr. Will Be Missed

Ohio State’s football season may be over, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop talking about the Buckeyes.

In fact, this Skull Session is all about football. Every. Single. Section. Beginning with this opener, in which we have Luke Wypler’s decision to declare for the 2023 NFL draft.

Go do great things, Luke.

Let’s have a good Wednesday, shall we?

THE BEST BRAND IN CFB. Ohio State football’s media team is one of the best in Collegiate athletics, and their work – at least from my view – is underappreciated when it comes to keeping the Buckeyes as one of the best brands in the sport.

But every once in a while, that media team receives the recognition it rightfully deserves. That happened on Tuesday when Ohio State football announced it wasn’t only one of the best brands in college football but THE best brand the sport has to offer, as proven by almost 24 million interactions across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in 2022.

The best brand in college football #gobucks pic.twitter.com/WYo5n0azWG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 10, 2023

It may sound silly, but this number matters, especially when it comes to the health of the program currently and in the future with recruiting.

The reason Ohio State’s media team spends countless hours on creative graphics, goosebumps-inducing trailers and more is that – in a day and age when everyone is criminally online, and a world full of knowledge and entertainment sits in our pockets – people need to be reminded that the Buckeyes exist and deserve attention. The more interaction, the more likely they are to put butts in seats at Ohio Stadium in the fall.

And, yes, while coaching, roster makeup, team performance, etc., all matter when it comes to recruiting, a program’s social media presence is also a big deal to high school prospects. Recruits want to be seen, and they want to be known. There’s no better way for them to do that than to play for a team that generates millions upon millions of clicks on the top-three social media sites today.

So, cheers to the Ohio State media team for their work this past year. Here’s to another great year of social media interaction for the program in 2023.

WHERE’S THE RESPECT? On Tuesday, I gathered up all of college football’s way-too-early top 25 polls for 2023 to see where Ohio State Ranks in all of them. No surprise – the Buckeyes were near the top in all of them. However, there seems to be some inconsistency regarding where exactly to put the team in the rankings.

Ohio State Ranks as high as second (ESPN) but as low as sixth (USA TODAY, Sports Illustrated) in the preseason top 25 polls heading into 2023. The reason for the discrepancy? Uncertainty at quarterback.

“CJ Stroud is going to be very difficult to replace and there are still some outstanding issues with a defense that took a step forward in 2022 but cratered against Michigan and Georgia. The new quarterback will have three games to get settled before that huge Matchup at Notre Dame is Sept. 23.” – Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY.

“The Buckeyes will be replacing two-time Heisman Trophy finalist CJ Stroud at quarterback. Even with capable candidates for the position, that’s a significant loss.” – Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated

Look, I understand. In two seasons as Ohio State’s starter, CJ Stroud statistically became one of the best quarterbacks in program history and leaves some massive shoes to fill. How-evuhit appears Myerberg, Forde and other experts haven’t done their homework on Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, as both are talented and far more than “capable candidates” to use Forde’s language.

The only knock one can make against McCord and Brown is that they have little to no experience at the Collegiate level. McCord, a former five-star from Philadelphia, has made 12 appearances and one start in two seasons for Ohio State, completing 41 of 58 passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Brown, a former four-star from Draper, Utah, appeared in two contests but did not attempt a pass.

Still, even as a difficult season lies ahead with matchups against Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Michigan on the road and Penn State at home, McCord and Brown’s lack of experience shouldn’t be enough to knock the Buckeyes out of the top five, especially when they return Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Cade Stover, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams.

And, especially, especially, when Myerberg, Forde and others aren’t considering the lack of experience at quarterback for other top teams across the sport, namely at Penn State with Drew Allar.

“After an impressive win against Utah in the Rose Bowl and with quarterback Drew Allar set to take over, the Nittany Lions are the pick for second place in the Big Ten ahead of No. 6 Ohio State.” – Myerberg

“Everyone is excited about Drew Allar.” – Forde

Like, what?

Allar, a former five-star from Medina, Ohio, appeared in 10 games for Penn State this season and completed 35 of 60 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 18 carries for 52 yards and a score using his legs. Those numbers are… fine?

But, yeah, Let’s boost up Penn State for Allar while knocking down Ohio State for McCord and Brown. Give me a break. It’s time for people to put some respect on McCord and Brown’s names.

THANK YOU, PARIS. Paris Johnson Jr. declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Tuesday after three seasons with the Buckeyes, and honestly, I couldn’t be happier.

Thank you Buckeye Nation.. pic.twitter.com/81aIjLhGxq — Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) January 10, 2023

Now, please don’t misunderstand me. I would have been equally happy if Johnson tweeted that he was coming back to play left tackle for Ohio State in 2023, but he didn’t, and that’s amazing, too.

What I mean is this. Apart from a national championship, Johnson achieved about everything he could during his three years in Columbus. In every way possible, they lived up to the hype as a No. 1 tackle prospect and No. 9 overall Recruit in the class of 2020, eventually becoming a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and Consensus All-American after making more than 30 Appearances at guard and tackle as a Buckeye.

In the community, Johnson’s charitable foundation, The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation, has hosted nine events and raised more than $15,000 in the last 18 months. His efforts in that arena earned him the Armed Forces Merit Award in November.

In the classroom, Johnson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He plans to use that education and specialization after his football career as a broadcaster – maybe even call an Ohio State game or two.

All in all, Johnson is one of one. He will certainly be missed when the Buckeyes take the field in 2023, but I’ll have a big smile on my face when an NFL team selects him in the first round of the draft, probably within the first 10 picks.

Thanks for everything, Paris.

WE’RE WITH YOU, AVERY. After being diagnosed with osteosarcoma in December, Ohio State Offensive lineman Avery Henry started his Chemotherapy treatment for the bone cancer on Tuesday.

Day: 1 I’ve started my first Chemotherapy session. I feel great and ready! I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from everyone! I will always continue to fight and I ask that you guys do the same throughout your lives. #ImnotaStatistic #Fighter #screwcancer pic.twitter.com/jMVKR0BBaC — King_Henry2.0 (@AveryHenry731) January 10, 2023

When I saw Henry’s tweet, emotions hit me like a ton of bricks. I was reminded of Jim Valvano’s ESPYs speech on March 4, 1993, in which he talked about how cancer had affected him and how he had responded to it up until that point.

“Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart and it cannot touch my soul,” he said.

Just beautiful. Day one of Chemotherapy treatment is the first step in what will be a long journey for Henry. I hope he holds fast to Valvano’s words.

Continue to keep Henry in your thoughts as he goes through this process. It appears he has a great attitude towards it all, but it will always be good for him to know that there is a Buckeye Nation who stands behind him in the battle.

We are with you, Avery.

SONG OF THE DAY. “Little Wonders” by Rob Thomas.

