SkRossi Reveals His Goal For VCT 2023 LOCK//IN São Paulo

SkRossi aims to perform well to win games in VCT 2023 LOCK//IN São Paulo

Popular Valorant caster Yinsu “YinsuCollins recently Interviewed SkRossi in a YouTube video. In this interview, SkRossi discussed his professional Valorant journey, team dynamics in Global Esports’ Valorant team, goals and aspirations going into VCT 2023 league, and much more.

During this interview, Yinsu asked SkRossi what his expectations are from VCT 2023 LOCK//IN São Paulo and whether he would be disappointed if the team does not win games. Responding to this, SkRossi said, “Of course, I will be disappointed if we get knocked out in the first round.They added, “Even if we win and I don’t perform I will feel bad personally because I have certain expectations and certain standards I need to meet this year,” they added.

SkRossi acknowledged that the stakes are high in VCT 2023 LOCK//IN São Paulo, and the stage is bigger than ever before, as the competition is getting more intense with the introduction of the franchise league. He emphasized that he cannot take more years for granted and needs to do everything he can to perform at his best. “Things are getting really serious, we are playing at the bigger stages right now and I need to do everything I can. So of course if there are no results I will be disappointed but given the time of practice and our new system getting used to it, it’s okay but we really need to win,” they said.

Despite the pressure, SkRossi is determined to make the most of the opportunity. They explained that the goal is to perform well and ultimately win the tournament. “The goal is to win there and to perform good Valorant or play good Valorant. We should come back having no regrets. So yeah that’s the goal, the goal is ultimately to perform really well to win games nothing else,” they said.