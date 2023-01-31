Skrillex, Porter Robinson, More Confirmed for Elements Music & Arts Festival 2023 – EDM.com

The organizers of Elements Music & Arts Festival have revealed the first phase of what they’re calling their “biggest lineup ever.”

Scheduled for August 10-14 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the sixth edition of the music and camping festival is returning with a lineup twice the size of its previous events. Over 100 artists will perform across 10 stages, including Skrillex, Chris Lake, John Summit, Subtronics, Ganja White Night, TOKiMONSTA and Tchami.

Other notable artists from the worlds of funk and electronic music include LP Giobbi, LSDREAM, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Tinlicker and Mersiv. Porter Robinson, whose stunning “Nurture Live” performances have dropped the collective jaw of the EDM community, has been confirmed for a DJ set at Elements 2023.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button