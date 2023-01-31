Skrillex, Porter Robinson, More Confirmed for Elements Music & Arts Festival 2023 – EDM.com

The organizers of Elements Music & Arts Festival have revealed the first phase of what they’re calling their “biggest lineup ever.”

Scheduled for August 10-14 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the sixth edition of the music and camping festival is returning with a lineup twice the size of its previous events. Over 100 artists will perform across 10 stages, including Skrillex, Chris Lake, John Summit, Subtronics, Ganja White Night, TOKiMONSTA and Tchami.

Other notable artists from the worlds of funk and electronic music include LP Giobbi, LSDREAM, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Tinlicker and Mersiv. Porter Robinson, whose stunning “Nurture Live” performances have dropped the collective jaw of the EDM community, has been confirmed for a DJ set at Elements 2023.

The Massive lineup is the latest move by Elements to restore the confidence of its target market after their controversial 2021 festival, which fell into disarray after a Storm ravaged its Lakewood grounds. Three plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit in the wake of the event before its organizers revealed a “roadmap,” which detailed their plans to address many of the infrastructure-related challenges.

