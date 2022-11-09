Skico partners with Jose Dávila on art installations

Aspen Snowmass is partnering with renowned artist Jose Dávila this ski season to showcase his work in the Elk Camp restaurant at Snowmass Ski Area and the newly renovated Buttermilk Mountain Lodge.

Dávila will create an original installation for the collaboration, according to Aspen Skiing Co, which operates Aspen Snowmass. A mural and hanging mobile sculpture are part of the plans, and the artist will come to Aspen to lead a lecture this winter.

The Mexican artist was trained as an architect and he creates both sculptures and two-dimensional pieces.

Dávila’s work explores 20th century avant garde art and architecture and “investigates how the modernist movement has been translated and reinvented,” Skico said in a press release..

His work References the Bauhaus movement and creatives like Herbert Bayer, who shaped Aspen’s landscape with his work on the Aspen Institute campus and the original Sundeck building on Aspen Mountain.

The partnership is just the latest in a history of collaboration between Aspen Snowmass and artists.

The Art in Unexpected Places program began as a partnership between Skico and the Aspen Art Museum in 2005 and has also featured Takashi Murakami, Paola Pivi and FriendsWithYou.

Paula Crown, an artist who is part of the Crown family that owns Skico, started the program in 2017.

The program also brings in artists to design the images that appear on lift tickets.

This year, contemporary American artist Rashid Johnson’s work will be Featured on those Skico passes.

Johnson explores themes of race, class and identity in his works. Several of his recent pieces will be printed on lift tickets and on a limited collection of skis that will be available at the ASPENX store near the Silver Queen Gondola in Aspen.