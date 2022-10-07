Skeleton-Crew Lakers Fall to Wolves in Vegas

Well, it certainly looked like a game missing five of the Lakers’ most important players.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, and Patrick Beverley all sitting out, the Lakers’ offense hit a drought in the Las Vegas desert during a 114-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite their downsized rotation, the Lakers actually jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game and even ended the first quarter with a three-point lead. But the Firepower cooled off from there.

The Lakers shot just 34.0 percent from the field and 22.4 percent from 3-point range. While that definitely made for a tough offense to watch, it wasn’t exactly surprising given that LA was missing four starters plus Beverley.

One of the Lone bright spots was Thomas Bryant, who got the start at center, and led all players with 18 points and seven rebounds. The 25-year-old was active at and around the basket, which included drawing 10 free throw attempts (and sinking eight).

The rest of the Lakers’ production came through volume, as the rest of their scorers to reach double figures — Cole Swider (17 points on 16 attempts), Scotty Pippen Jr. (14 on 12), Max Christie (11 on 13), Matt Ryan (11 on 10), and Lonnie Walker IV (10 on 13) — all put up at least 10 field goal attempts.

On the other side, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns joined LeBron, AD, and co. on the bench, but the Wolves’ other stars suited up against the shorthanded Lakers, with Anthony Edwards (13 points), D’Angelo Russell (13 points), and Rudy Gobert (five points, 12 rebounds) all playing at least one half .