SKCvMIN Quotes: “Our relentlessness to go to the goal was just fantastic.”

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy

I wanted to shoot, but then I saw one guy in front of me. That’s why I took another touch and then the shot with my left foot. It was a great goal. A good ball from Johnny [Russell], and it was important for us. In general, the first half was excellent because they were a good, tough opponent. It was tough to play for us, but we did well and deserved that win.

Almost all game, but of course in the second half, they got in some spaces and created some dangerous moments. Normally, we have to score to get to 4-0 but they got a counterattack and they scored to make it 3-1. But in the end, we scored to get it to 4-1 with Willy Agada. It was a great game for us. Tough opponent, Minnesota did really well. They closed our spaces, so it was difficult to play for us. But in the end, as I said before, we deserve that one.

On his vision on the field…

It’s going to keep getting better and better. Sometimes, in talks before the game and they say where to go because every opponent is different. For example, today they closed my space with one more man and that’s why it was difficult to play. I had to change my positions as well. In the end, if they have one more guy on my side, then on the other side there is one man less. We will get our chances and if we play like that, we will score many goals and we will be successful.

On the connection he has with Roger Espinoza…

We worked all weekend. There are small things we have to do in the game and Peter [Vermes] tells us every time before the game what we have to do. Roger made a really good run. As I said, if they add one more man, Roger has space and that’s why we use it. It was good for us and that’s why we scored a goal.