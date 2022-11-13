Skaneateles wins state title over Lourdes with late goal

MIDDLETOWN – No words could immediately ease the pain, given the ending of this Sterling season. Not now, when it’s difficult to see a silver lining in a silver medal.

“It’s a heartbreak,” Our Lady of Lourdes senior Dean ElJamal said Sunday. “It’s incredible that we were even on this field, but it’s unlucky how we lost.”

Fortune did favor their opponent, as Skaneateles scored when the ball was lost on an errant dribble but rolled to a teammate in an advantageous position for the winning goal in the Waning minutes.

That ache will linger a bit and Memories of those final Moments will replay, along with laments of what could’ve been. Understandably so. But, in time, as the pain gives way to some perspective, there will be a greater appreciation of what was.

The Warriors weren’t supposed to be here, competing for a state title, and pushing the two-time defending champions to the absolute brink. It wasn’t Supposed to take a Fluke goal from Jack Phillips with 2:59 remaining for Skaneateles to edge Lourdes, 1-0, in the Class B final.

But this team, an Overlooked also-ran for several years, had an amazing run, turning heads with upsets as it announced itself to the state. The Warriors set foot where few believed this program could go.

“Definitely heartbroken,” said goalkeeper Ned Van Loan, who again performed brilliantly. “But I’m still honored to be part of the first team from our school to make it this far. It hurts right now, but it was an Incredible run and I don’t think anyone expected us to be here.”

What it means

Skaneateles captured its third consecutive state title and continued what’s become its trend, as each of those victories was decided by a late goal. The Section 3 Juggernaut has built and maintained a Dynasty that even overlapped the pandemic.

Lourdes reached the Section 1 quarterfinals last season, which was a significant step in the building of its foundation, Coach Roy Kievit said. After a move to Section 9 this fall, the team meandered in its first few games, struggling to gain traction, but eventually took form and took the area by storm, winning the Mid-Hudson Athletic League and Sectional titles.

The Warriors stunned top-ranked Briarcliff and Long Island Powerhouse Carle Place to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2002, then downed Section 6’s Lewiston-Porter to earn a game on the final day of the scholastic season.

“If there was a ‘Most Improved’ award, it would go to us,” Van Loan said. “We were fighting to be .500 early on, and we ended up making it to a state championship. That doesn’t normally happen.”

Turning point

The Lakers controlled possession for most of the first half and applied pressure, but Lourdes withstood a charge that included four corner kicks. Their defense, which shone throughout the playoffs, was again resilient and Van Loan was superb.

Skaneateles’ Casey Kenan Drew cheers when he performed his acrobatic front handspring on four throw-ins, launching the ball about 40 yards, but each of those was cleared. Jack Yough and Sam Escalares starred, anchoring a back line that kept the game scoreless.

The Warriors “caught our second wind,” ElJamal said, and were the aggressors most of the second half, driving several times into the box and creating chances. But two clean shots were saved by Evan Wingfield, including a point-blank attempt which he dived to stop with 19:52 remaining.

Phillips put Skaneateles on the board after the Lakers got a turnover along the left flank. On a drive towards the wing, the ball-carrier lost control and the ball was squibbed towards the left post. The defense scrambled to retrieve it, but the ball bounced to Phillips and he sneaked it into the near corner.

“It’s tough,” Kievit said, “but I couldn’t be prouder of this season and the way these boys gave it their absolute all.”

By the numbers

Lourdes (16-5-2) ― Van Loan made eight saves, including a direct kick with 26:25 left, and intercepted three corner kicks.

Skaneateles (16-4-2) ― Wingfield made three saves.

They said it

“In these four years, I never thought we’d be one of those teams that got to be here,” ElJamal said. “It took us time to put it all together, but we did and made it this far. It’s definitely disappointing, but there’s no doubt it was a big accomplishment.”

“For the Younger guys, who have another year or two left, they know what to do next year,” Van Loan said of his message to his teammates. “This was just the beginning of the journey for this team.”

