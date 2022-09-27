SJU Soccer Welcomes Concordia to Collegeville Wednesday

Saint John’s soccer hosts Concordia-Moorhead for a 4 pm game on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Haws Field. – Live Stats/Live Video

A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s (4-1-2, 1-1-0 MIAC) suffered its first loss of the season, 5-0, at No. 7 Gustavus Adolphus last Saturday (Sept. 24) in St. Peter.

Owen Johnson scored the game’s first goal for Gustavus in the 12th minute and Alex Krumenauer made it a 2-0 score 6:02 later. Raphael Cattelin gave GAC a three-goal lead in the 36th minute and the Gusties tacked on two more in the game’s final 4:11.

Gustavus out-shot SJU by a 14-9 margin (10-3 on net). Three different Johnnies had a shot on goal. Senior midfielder Matt D. Anderson (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep) and freshman defender Noah Hermanson (St. Paul, Minn./Holy Angels) were denied in the final four minutes before halftime, and GAC needed a defender to stop the freshman forward Cooper Nowak’s (Princeton, Minn.) shot on goal in the 72nd minute.

Sophomore goalkeeper Evan Siefken (Lakeville, Minn./North) made five saves in the loss.

REGIONALLY RANKED: SJU fell one spot to No. 7 in the latest Region IX poll released by United Soccer Coaches today (Sept. 27).

1. Gustavus Adolphus (No. 7 nationally)

2. Wisconsin-Eau Claire (No. 24 nationally)

3. Wartburg, Iowa

4. Luther, Iowa

5. Loras, Iowa

6. St. Olaf

7. SJU

8. Wisconsin-Platteville

A LOOK AT THE COBBERS: Concordia (2-6, 1-1 MIAC) dropped its fourth game in its last five, and second consecutive, with a 4-1 home loss to Colorado College last Friday (Sept. 23). The Tigers scored their first goal in the 41st minute and then made it 3-0 with a pair of goals 1:42 apart 15 minutes into the second half. Senior midfielder Telvin Vah leads the team in points with nine (2g/5a), while freshman midfielder Gannon Brooks touts a team-leading three goals. Junior goalkeeper Erick Torres has played all 720 minutes in net and has a 2.88 GAA and a .617 save percentage (37 saves).

LAST FALL: Concordia scored a pair of late goals to defeat Saint John’s 2-1 on a warm (89 degrees) and windy (south at 18 MPH) Sept. 28 (2021) in Moorhead. Vah tied the game for CC late in the 72nd minute and scored the game-winning goal with 1:26 remaining.

MD Anderson gave SJU an early 1-0 lead with his third goal of the season – and sixth of his career – 4:18 into the game. Siefken made three saves in the loss.

QUICK GOALS VS. CC: Anderson’s goal in the fifth minute of last year’s game at Concordia was déjà vu of his first collegiate goal, which was 3:39 into SJU’s 1-0 win on Sept. 18, 2019, in Moorhead.

SERIES HISTORY: The Johnnies are 23-10-3 against the Cobbers since 1987, including a 10-5-1 record in Collegeville. SJU has won each of the last eight meetings on its home pitch, out-scoring CC by a 24-2 margin.