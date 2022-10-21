SJU Soccer Hosts Macalester Saturday for Key MIAC Matchup

Saint John’s soccer Returns to conference action by hosting Macalester as part of Family Weekend at 3:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 22, at Haws Field. – Live Stats/Live Video (Video will not be available until after SJU’s home football game is complete)

A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Wisconsin-Eau Claire scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute to top Saint John’s (6-4-3, 3-3-1 MIAC) 1-0 on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in Collegeville. A defensive miscue for SJU turned into a Breakaway for UWEC’s Nathan Donovan, who tallied his 18th goal of the season with 3:07 remaining. The official ruled that a UWEC player was offside, but that it did not affect the play.

Shots were even at 11-11, although the Blugolds posted an 8-5 edge on net.

The Johnnies Possessed the ball 59 percent of the game. Eau Claire was listed at No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches Region IX rankings released today.

Sophomore Evan Siefken (Lakeville, Minn./North) made six saves in the loss.

SJU was without three senior starters – midfielder Matt D. Anderson (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Pre), defender Aidan Becken (Prior Lake, Minn.) and midfielder Sawyer Schugel (Victoria, Minn./Holy Family Catholic) – in the loss. Schugel was out due to injury, while Anderson and Becken had to sit out the game after both received their fifth yellow card of the season Oct. 15 at Hamline.

A LOOK AT THE SCOTS: Macalester (6-4-3, 5-1-1 MIAC) earned its second straight shutout with a 3-0 home win over Carleton last Friday (Oct. 14). Senior Thomas Dono gave Mac a quick 1-0 lead 9:51 into the game and added a penalty-kick goal in the 61st minute. Sophomore Hans Haenicke ended the scoring in the 79th minute. Haenicke leads the Scots in goals (6) and points (13). Junior Branko Sciortino is next with four goals, including three game-winners, and 10 points. Sophomore Sam Price has all 13 decisions in net with a 0.88 GAA and a .831 save percentage (54 saves).

A YEAR AGO: Macalester broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 83rd minute to edge SJU 1-0 last Oct. 23 (2021) in St. Paul.

Ben Wagner scored the game-winning goal for the Scots with 7:07 remaining. SJU and Mac entered the game tied for fifth in the MIAC standings.

Siefken made three saves in the loss. Mac held a 12-8 advantage in shots, although the Johnnies notched a 6-4 lead on net.

SERIES HISTORY: The Johnnies are 23-20-3 against the Scots since 1981, including a 13-10-1 record in Collegeville. Saturday’s meeting is the first between the two programs at Haws Field since the dramatic, 0-0 tie in the MIAC quarterfinals on Nov. 5, 2019. SJU advanced to the MIAC semifinals thanks to a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.