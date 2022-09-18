SJU Golf Fires a 284 (-4), Leads Fall Invite By 11 Shots

Round 1 Results

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Saint John’s golf leads its fall Invitational by 11 shots following its opening-round score of 284 (-4) on Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Cloud CC (par 72).

Sunday’s final round is scheduled for a 9 am shotgun start at Blackberry Ridge GC (par 72) in Sartell.

The Johnnies hold the 11-shot lead over Carleton and Gustavus Adolphus, which tied with a 295 (+7) Saturday.

Junior Nate Loxtercamp (Richmond, Minn./Melrose Area) leads the 71-man field thanks to his 3-under par 69. His round consisted of 13 pars, four birdies and a bogey.

Juniors Sam Berger (Waconia, Minn.) and Blake Schuler (Waconia, Minn.) tallied a 71 (-1) each and are tied for third overall. Berger collected four birdies and eagled the par-5 No. 15.

Senior Thomas Gutzmer (Jordan, Minn.) birdied No. 8 and parred his final 10 holes to card a 73 (+1) and sophomore Andrew Boemer (Eagan, Minn./St. Thomas Academy) rounded out the Johnnies’ five with a 78 (+6).

Freshman Gus Briguet (Woodbury, Minn./East Ridge) led SJU Blue, which is fifth out of the 12 teams with a 300 (+12), with a 1-over par 73 and senior Cameron Lemke (Avon, Minn./Albany) followed with a 74 (+1).