SJC overturns Kingston couple’s $5 million verdict against country club over errant golf balls

“Errant golf balls are to golf what foul balls and errors are to baseball. They are a natural part of the game. They demonstrate the difficulty and challenge of the sport even for the very best players,” Kafker wrote. “Despite practice, instruction, technological improvements, and even good golf course design and operation — disputed in the instant case — golf shots go awry, as a matter of course.”

“A properly instructed jury is required to resolve whether the operation of the fifteenth hole, including the number of errant shots hitting the plaintiffs’ home, was reasonable,” he added.

The Tenczars and their attorney, Robert W. Galvin along with representatives of the country club were in the Brockton Courthouse Tuesday where a jury-waived trial was set to be held on the Tenczar’s request for a Contempt finding against the country club. Galvin, in a telephone interview Tuesday, said the country club has twice reconfigured the 15th tee, but the final layout is once again sending golf bars onto their property.

“The Nightmare is not over,” he said, adding the couple has collected 11 errant golf balls in recent weeks. “They love living there… but if you get one ball, you might as well get 100 because you don’t know when the next one is coming.”

Galvin said once the parties learned of the SJC decision, the case was continued to Jan. 18.

He called the SJC ruling “disappointing” but also noted that they will now be able to raise their concerns before a new jury. They said the Tenczars were too upset by the need to continue to fight the country club in court and by the SJC ruling to be interviewed this week. “It’s their dream home,” they said. “They love where they live. They hate the circumstances.”

An attorney for the country club was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

The couple purchased the home on Country Club Way in the Indian Pond Estates subdivision, which abuts the country club, in 2017. Over the next several years, their home where they lived with two young children was hit by 651 golf balls, according to the SJC. The shots broke eight windows and damaged the house’s siding and a deck railing.

“Erik Tenczar testified to the mental exhaustion of worrying about golf ball strikes and his children’s safety, and his observations of his wife’s ‘hopeless[ness]’ and his children’s fear, stress, and nervousness,” Kafker wrote. “Athina Tenczar testified that golf ball strikes interrupted her work calls and woke up her children during naps, describing the golf balls as ‘scary’ and ‘chaotic.’ Her expectations of being able to use the outdoor space at her home were unfulfilled.”

But during the trial last December. Superior Court Judge William M. White, Jr. was wrong to bar the country club from sharing property records linked to the Tenczars home that allowed unauthorized golf balls to land on their property during the normal operation of the golf course, the SJC ruled. The court said White was also legally wrong to issue a permanent injunction restricting the club’s operations.

“We conclude that the trial judge erred when he did not interpret the documents creating the covenants and restrictions as a whole and in light of attendant circumstances. When read as a whole, the documents provide that the plaintiffs’ home was subject to an easement allowing for the “reasonable and efficient operation” of a golf course in a “customary and usual manner,” Kafker wrote. “The failure to give the [proper] instruction was prejudicial, the verdict must be reversed and the injunction lifted.”

The couple told the Globe earlier this year that they went to court only when efforts to resolve the disagreements with club management were ineffective, an assertion denied by an attorney for the country club.

Kafker described how the golf course’s design when the couple moved into their home led to Neighbors feuding in court for the past four years.

“If, at the tee, a golfer tried to cut the corner and hit directly toward the hole, an errant shot (241 yards from the Championship tee, 217 yards from the member’s tee, and 192 yards from the middle tee) could hit the house,” they wrote. “There is a bunker (that is, a sand trap) located to the left of the Landing area to discourage Golfers from cutting the corner.”

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report. This is a developing story and will be updated. Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

John R. Ellement can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.