SJ-O, ALAH volleyball come up short in Class 2A Sectional semifinals | Sports

RIVERTON — A fast-paced offense from opposing Williamsville proved problematic for St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball in Monday’s Class 2A Riverton Sectional semifinals, and the Spartans suffered a 25-19, 25-17 loss as a result.

SJ-O (28-9) watched a five-match win streak come to an end as the Bullets (25-11) continued to play well following a three-match skid to end the regular season.

“Williamsville was able to play at a quick tempo offensively and utilize all of its offensive threats,” Spartans Coach Abby McDonald said. “It was so quick that it often split our block and caused trouble for our defense. They served aggressively and varied their offense just enough to force our defense to make adjustments quickly and often.”

McDonald still was pleased with the effort her Athletes put forth, though they’ll ultimately be unable to secure the program’s first Sectional plaque since 2019.

“Our kids played great,” McDonald said. “They were focused, disciplined and played with confidence despite several injuries we’ve faced. I was very impressed with how hard they fought — not just (Monday), but all season.”

Senior outside hitter Shayne Immke (seven kills, five digs) and senior setter Taylor Hug (12 assists, two digs) constitute two-fifths of the Spartans’ crop of upperclassmen this season, along with Josey Frerichs, Mikayla Haley and Emma Ward.

“It seemed like there was always an obstacle in front of them,” McDonald said. “But they never wavered on their goals and knew they wanted to find success.”

Junior outside hitter Addie Roesch (four kills, four digs, two aces) and junior outside hitter Peyton Williams (three kills, seven digs) also had solid outings for SJ-O on Monday.

“These kids spent a lot of extra time watching film, practicing on the weekends and staying late throughout the week,” McDonald said. “They were everything a coach would want.”

Knights shut down. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond dropped its second match to Pleasant Plains in the last nine days, losing a 25-12, 25-12 decision in Monday’s Class 2A Riverton Sectional semifinals.

The Knights (30-6) were hindered by an in-match injury to senior middle Kaylee Schrock versus the Cardinals (34-4), last year’s Class 2A state runners-up. She amassed just one dig before departing the bout.

ALAH was paced by senior middle Charley Condill (seven kills, eight digs), senior setter Alisha Frederick (10 assists, five digs) and freshman libero Karaline Vanausdoll (six digs).