Sixth Man of the Year predictions, Picks

Commercial content 21+.



It was no secret coming into the year that Russell Westbrook was displeased with the prospect of coming off the bench for the Lakers. Three weeks later, he’s seemingly found a home as the leader for Los Angeles’ second unit – and his strong play in that role could earn him the unlikeliest award of his 15-year career.

The nine-time All-NBA guard is the early favorite at BetMGM to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award (+180) after averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in his first six games in a reserve role for the Lakers. He’s priced just ahead of preseason favorite Jordan Poole (+200) and surging big man Christian Wood (+450), who are the only other players dealing at Shorter than 16/1 odds.

Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.

First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Bet up to $1,000, Get Refunded if You Lose with Promo Code NYPOST1000 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. T&C apply.

2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award odds (via BetMGM)

Russell Westbrook +180 Jordan Poole +200 Christian Wood +450 Bobby Portis +1600 Malcolm Brogdon +1600 By Benedict Mathur +1600 Collin Sexton +2500 Nah’Shon Hyland +3000 Norman Powell +5000 Kevin Love +8000 John Wall +8000 Tyler Lord +10000 Anfernee Simons +10000 Spencer Dinwiddie +10000 Derrick White +10000 Immanuel Quickley +10000 Alexey Pokusevsky +10000 Trey Murphy +10000 Caris LeVert +10000 Jaylen Nowell +10000

Could Russell Westbrook win NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

There was plenty of speculation that Westbrook could come off the bench in Los Angeles Coach Darvin Ham’s first year at the helm, but he was still a long shot in most books to win this award Entering the season – if he was listed at all. That changed after the two-time scoring Champion took hold of the reins for the Lakers’ undermanned second unit.

Entering Tuesday, Westbrook and Rookie Bennedict Mathurin were the only primary reserves to average at least 16 points per game, and Westbrook’s six assists per game easily led all primary bench players. Those numbers undersell the season-long potential for Westbrook as a reserve, as he’s boosted his counting stats and efficiency across the board over the last six games.

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers NBAE via Getty Images

There’s still risk in betting the favorite here if Ham shifts course on his rotation down the line. After all, it was just two weeks ago that Westbrook was in the starting lineup and seemed resistant to taking a backseat, even as he and the Lakers’ offense clearly struggled with him in the starting lineup.

Betting on the NBA?

He’s thrived thus far in a reserve role, but it would still be almost unprecedented for a player of Westbrook’s ilk to win this award. Since the award was first handed out in 1982-83, only one player (Bill Walton) has ever won Sixth Man of the Year after previously winning an MVP, and that was for one of the best teams in NBA history in the 1985-86 Celtics.

These Lakers clearly aren’t at that level, and Westbrook is seemingly a better player even at this stage in his career than the likes of Lonnie Walker, Patrick Beverley, and Troy Brown – all of whom have started over Westbrook in recent weeks. Still, if the former MVP Winner sticks to the script as an overqualified backup, he’s the best player in this field and a Worthwhile bet to add a surprising award to his already illustrious resume.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year pick: Russell Westbrook +180 (BetMGM)