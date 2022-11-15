Sixteen Earn All-Liberty League in Football

TROY, NY – The Liberty League has announced its year-end award winners in football and 16 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes have garnered recognition. It is the second straight year that the Engineers have placed 16 on the All-Conference squads.

Rensselaer, which is 7-3 overall with a 5-1 league mark, placed six on the first team, five on the second and five as Honorable mentions. Five honorees came from the offense, nine play defense and two are special teams performers. They helped the Engineers to victories in the Transit Trophy Game against WPI and the Dutchman Shoes Trophy Game against Union. RPI, which finished second in the conference standings, earned an ECAC Playoff Game bid and will host Morrisville State in the Scotty Whitelaw Bowl on Saturday at noon at East Campus Stadium.

Those from Rensselaer who earned post-season accolades:



FIRST TEAM Yr. Pos. Hometown / High School Notable Dylan Burnett 5th RB Hopewell Junction, NY / John Jay First running back with 1,000+ yards since 2006 (1,075) Thomas Olausen * ^ Sr. OL Middletown, NJ / Mater Dei Prep. Team averages 19.0 points per game Josh Cohen * Gr. DL Wellesley, MA / Wellesley Multiple tackles in every game with five games five-or-more Amaechi Konkwo ! $ @ Gr. DL Arlington, VA / Arlington Leads team with 4.0 sacks for loss of 29 yards Joe Deptula * Gr. LB Watertown, CT / Watertown Leads the team with 88 tackles and six pass breakups CJ Lyons * Gr. DB Rocky Mount, NC / St. Stephens-St. Agnes Leads the team’s defensive backs with 34 tackles and six pass breakups SECOND TEAM CJ Schumaker Sr. DL Charlton, MA / St. Mark’s School Third on team in tackles for loss with 9.5 (38) Conner Noyes Sr. LB Dalton, MA / Wahconah Regional Second on team in tackles (81); First in tackles for loss (13.5-45) Jimmy Leblo Sr. DB Brick, NJ / Brick Township Tied for team lead with four interceptions Francis Perry Sr. DB Staten Island, NY / St. Joseph by the Sea Leads the team with four interceptions Anderson Burke Fr. P California, MD / St. Mary’s Ryken Averages 34.83 yards per kick with 16 fair catches Sterling Walker-Sutton # Sr. Ret. Stewartsville, NJ / Philipsburg Averages 18.83 yards per kickoff return & 9.83 per punt return HONORABLE MENTION Shane Allison So. YOU Mount Airy, MD / South Carroll First on the team among tight ends with two touchdown receptions Danny Beckenhuis Sr. OL Reading, MA / Reading Memorial Team averages 153.0 rushing yards per game Rick Denboske % + 5th OL Boonton, NJ / De Paul Catholic Team averages 305.7 yards per game Nate Sicard So. DL Taunton, MA / Milton Academy Multiple tackles in five games with a season-high six once Carlos Davis % Sr. DB Baltimore, MD / Boys’ Latin School of Maryland Tied for team lead with four interceptions

* – 2021 All-Liberty League First Team

# – 2021 All-Liberty League Second Team

# – 2021 All-Liberty League Honorable Mention

! – 2019 All-Liberty League First Team

^ – 2019 All-Liberty League Second Team

+ – 2019 All-Liberty League Honorable Mention

$ – 2018 All-Liberty League First Team

@ – 2017 All-Liberty League Honorable Mention