Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey joins New Balance’s basketball roster

Tyrese Maxey’s star continues to ascend.

The Sixers’ young guard officially signed his first basketball shoe deal with New Balance this week, the sneaker brand announced Wednesday:

The deal is yet another sign of the 22-year-old’s rising status around the NBA.

In his third season in the NBA, Maxey is averaging 21.2 points per game on 45%/40%/76% shooting splits along with three rebounds and four assists per game. He’s a bona fide member of the Sixers’ big four, and is likely the third-best member of the team behind the team’s two future Hall of Famers.

Maxey joins a solid basketball roster over at New Balance headlined by Kawhi Leonard and Zach LaVine, along with Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, Darius Bazley, and Aaron Nesmith.

“As one of the most talented young players in the league, we’re excited to welcome Tyrese to the New Balance family,” Naveen Lokesh, New Balance’s Head of Global Sports Marketing Basketball, told FanNation. “He embodies the Charisma and Personality of the New Balance Brand. We are excited to start working with Tyrese to further highlight his style in the game and his desire to inspire the next generation, both on and off the court.”

Maxey told FanNation that joining New Balance was “a dream come true.”

Interestingly, the Sixers’ biggest names over the years haven’t had much overlapping continuity when it comes to shoe deals. Julius Erving was a Converse man. Allen Iverson made iconic sneakers with Reebok. Joel Embiid has a deal with Under Armour, while ex-Sixers star Ben Simmons signed with Nike. And current star point guard James Harden is an Adidas signee.

Here’s hoping Maxey’s collaboration with New Balance is more fruitful than Embiid’s time with Under Armour, which so far has been fairly underwhelming.