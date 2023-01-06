Sixers Rumors: The Trade Speculation Surrounding Furkan Korkmaz

The NBA trade deadline will be here sooner than we know it. Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were heavily linked to blockbuster trade scenarios, which, as we know, resulted in a trade that headlined a swap of Ben Simmons and James Harden.

This year, the situation is different. With the Sixers employing Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Harden as their core players — the team isn’t rumored to be looking into a star shakeup this season. Instead, a name like Furkan Korkmaz is being floated around as a potential mover.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button