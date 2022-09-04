Sixers podcast: Career years ahead

This Episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast offers insight into players who are likely to have a career year this season, which NBA teams have the best starting lineups, and how Las Vegas money lines favor which Franchises to finish at the top.

The Sixer Sense Podcast: Episode 212

We start the podcast off with a discussion about which players on the Sixers will elevate their game to heights that have not been reached before. Do we believe Tyrese Maxey has another level to reach? How could Tobias Harris boost his performance this year? Can Isaiah Joe step up and put up career numbers?

The next topic revolves around realistic trade partners for a Sixers player who had fallen out of the rotation by the end of last season. We bring up Furkan Korkmaz and how unsteady play could have him in trade Rumors for this season. The podcast provides several mock trades from a Lucas Johnson article that could land Korkmaz on another team.

We then pivot to the topic of NBA top starting lineups. According to Christopher Kline, his starting five lists of all 30 teams have the Sixers in the top 10. Who are the other nine teams according to the ranking? The podcast debates who should have made the top 10 and who should have been left out.

The final subject we cover reveals some interesting NBA Futures bets based on the money line. We explore who is likely to win each division, conference, and the NBA title odds according to Las Vegas bet makers. Who is -190 to win their division? Which Rebuilding teams are +25,000 to finish at the top of theirs? Most important, where do the Sixers stand to win the NBA championship?

