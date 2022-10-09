Sixers Part Ways With Former NBA G League MVP Trevelin Queen

The Philadelphia 76ers have begun the process of trimming their roster. On Sunday morning, a team official confirms that the team has parted ways with the young veteran Trevelin Queen. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report.

Back in June, Queen joined the Sixers as one of their day-one free-agency acquisitions. Following the signings of PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr., Queen became a member of the organization after spending a season in Houston.

Last year, Queen became a member of the Rockets after going undrafted. Although he was waived before debuting with the team, Queen joined the Rockets’ G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Queen earned a two-way contract with the Rockets and was named the 2021-2022 NBA G League MVP.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button