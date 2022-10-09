Sixers Part Ways With Former NBA G League MVP Trevelin Queen

The Philadelphia 76ers have begun the process of trimming their roster. On Sunday morning, a team official confirms that the team has parted ways with the young veteran Trevelin Queen. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report.

Back in June, Queen joined the Sixers as one of their day-one free-agency acquisitions. Following the signings of PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr., Queen became a member of the organization after spending a season in Houston.

Last year, Queen became a member of the Rockets after going undrafted. Although he was waived before debuting with the team, Queen joined the Rockets’ G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Queen earned a two-way contract with the Rockets and was named the 2021-2022 NBA G League MVP.

Following a successful run in the G League last year, Queen garnered interest from Daryl Morey and the Sixers. When he was brought into Philly, Queen landed a two-year deal with the Sixers, according to Spotrac.

From the jump, Queen was expected to be fighting for a spot on the Sixers’ roster. Unfortunately, they won’t be on the roster any longer after two preseason games.

Queen leaves the organization after spending a week-long training camp with the team in Charleston, South Carolina, along with two preseason matchups against the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In Queen’s Sixers’ debut against the Nets last Monday, the young veteran hit his head on the court and was ruled out for the rest of the matchup. Queen wasn’t cleared for action on Wednesday against the Cavs as he was battling concussion symptoms.

All week long, Queen was a limited participant at Sixers practice. When the team scrimmaged in Delaware on Saturday, Queen was the only player on the roster to sit out due to injury. Although Queen was on pace to be cleared for action as early as Sunday, the young guard will part ways with the 76ers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.