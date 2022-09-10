Sixers’ official NBA 2K23 ratings released

NBA 2K23 is live, which means official rankings for every team are now available. Not long ago, we went through every player on the Sixers’ roster and made personal rankings — rankings the game, naturally, did not align with 100 percent.

The Sixers are a tier one team, according to 2KRatings.com. Let’s go down the list of every Sixer to see what their ranking is, and how close to reality those evaluations are.

Sixers 2K23 ratings: Joel Embiid — 96

Joel Embiid is tied with Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Nikola Jokic for the second-highest rating in the game. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo (97) grades higher. It’s fair to say the two-time MVP runner-up has earned his status as one of the league’s premier superstars. They can win games on both sides of the ball.

Sixers 2K23 ratings: James Harden — 89

A slight drop-off for James Harden, who finished the 2022 season in the low 90s. It’s fair to wonder whether Harden’s performance last season was the new norm, or simply a bump in the road as he recovers from two years of hamstring problems. Harden is supposedly back to 100 percent health this summer, and very few players have marketed a better comeback season than him. There’s a decent chance Harden returns to the 90+ range with a strong renaissance.

Sixers 2K23 ratings: Tyrese Maxey — 85

Tyrese Maxey entered the Stratosphere last season, and he’s still ascending. Now Entering his third NBA season, it’s only logical to expect another leap from the Hardest working player on the team. Maxey’s desire to win, and his drive to get “one percent better every day,” is what makes him such a special talent. He can already get to the rim at will, and he’s already an elite shooter. The next step is becoming more reliable on defense and becoming a more diverse playmaker with the ball in hand.

Sixers 2K23 ratings: Tobias Harris — 82

A slight decline for Tobias Harris, who saw his numbers dip slightly after Harden’s arrival (even if every Sixers fan would tell you it was the best stretch of his career in Philly). Harris is a more limited player than his reputation would suggest. He’s best as a supercharged role player, and he looks his worst when he’s carrying an Offensive burden more representative of his $180 million contract. The Sixers need Harris to continue buying in on defense and chucking 3s. Fewer dribbles, fewer mid-range jumpers, fewer seconds spent deciding what to do with the ball.

Sixers 2K23 ratings: PJ Tucker — 77

This is a little low for PJ Tucker. It’s fair to be concerned about his age at 37 years old, but last season Tucker was still an elite multi-positional defender who impacted winning for the No. 1 seed in the East. He can handle the most difficult defensive assignments and he happens to be an elite spot-up shooter, making him a useful complement to Embiid and Harden.