Sixers now ranked 8th in ESPN’s latest edition of NBA power rankings

The Philadelphia 76ers have steadily moved up the standings in the Eastern Conference led by their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The two of them have continued to figure things out on the Offensive end and Coach Doc Rivers has gotten everybody playing the style he wants them to play.

After a loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, a new NBA week is upon us and ESPN has a new edition of the power rankings. They have Philadelphia coming in at No. 8 on their list as they have improved to 20-13 after a slow start to the season.

ESPN on the Sixers:

Philadelphia saw its eight-game winning streak snapped in Washington on Tuesday, but the 76ers still received another dominant performance from Joel Embiid. He not only led the 76ers in scoring for a 13th straight game but tallied 48 points, upping his league-leading average to 33.7 points per game.

The Sixers have two games left on this road trip as they will pay a visit to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday before visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year’s Eve to close out the calendar year.

