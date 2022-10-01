Sixers News: Philly Considered Top 5 Deepest Team in NBA

For years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been credited for having one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA. As they always carried two All-Stars with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the supporting cast was always impressive, whether the other prospects were a perfect fit or not.

In Philadelphia, health and depth were always a concern when the postseason rolled around. As injuries piled up over time and the bench disappointed, the Sixers got eliminated during the second round or earlier in previous years.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button