Sixers land four players inside The Ringer’s top 100 NBA players list

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the top teams in the league due to the amount of talent the team has amassed on the floor in order to succeed. Despite the up-and-down start to the season, they are still considered title contenders due to the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden.

They have also been dealing with a slew of injuries that have kept guys in and out of the lineup, so once Tyrese Maxey returns to the floor, the Sixers will be in a much better spot for the future.

The Ringer has put together their top 100 NBA players list for the 2022-23 season and the Sixers have four players represented on the list. The number next to their name denotes their place on the list:

96. Tobias Harris

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Ringer on Harris:

Harris isn’t a standout defender, but he competes. He’s not an elite rebounder or a notable playmaker, but he contributes across the board. The biggest limitation for Harris is that the Utility of his game—which is more well-rounded than exceptional in any particular aspect—makes him best suited as the third or fourth best player on a great team.

54. Tyrese Maxey

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Ringer is Maxey:

Maxey is Emerging into the third star the Sixers needed next to Joel Embiid and James Harden, providing additional shot creation and the upside to drop 30 on any given night. He’s a three-level scorer who can get to the basket for slippery finishes off the glass, pull up to hit contested midrange jumpers, or jack a shot from way behind the arc.

Almost everything he does belongs on a highlight reel, whether it’s his wrong-foot finishes near the basket or soft floaters that he unleashes in a blink, and that’s despite standing only 6-foot-2.

24. James Harden

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Ringer is Harden:

Even an aging Harden is tremendous in the pick-and-roll, if not to the same ridiculous extremes he once was. These days he’s a bit more Reliant on the pick to clear him a runway, and even then has needed to dust off his long-dormant midrange game to account for the fact that it’s getting Tougher to drive all the way to the rim. All the while, Harden is adjusting to a partnership with Joel Embiid—a Costar unlike any he’s ever played with before. It’s hard to know what exactly to expect. Harden has struggled through persistent injuries in recent years and has a checkered playoff record to say the least. Beyond that, he remains one of the league’s least reliable stars when it comes to running back or making extra efforts on defense. They simply cannot be bothered.

Story continues

7. Joel Embiid

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Ringer on Embiid:

Embiid does everything you’d expect a player with a 7-foot, 280-pound frame to do on offense. They can pulverize opponents in the post, Backing Defenders Underneath the rim before finishing loudly. They can cut. They can crash the boards. They can screen and roll. He adds something new to his game every year, and he has turned himself into a perennial MVP candidate. He’s added one post move after another: drop-steps. Fadeaways. Face-up rip-throughs. Hook shots. And he’s managed to apply his interior footwork to the perimeter, with Hang dribbles out of drives to the basket, stepbacks from the elbows, and pump fakes to get into his pull-up. Embiid is as fluid as a player can get at his size. He’s like a wing in a big body.

Story Originally appeared on Sixers Wire