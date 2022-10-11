Sixers’ James Harden reveals main goal with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey partnerships

The Philadelphia 76ers may be returning most of the same key players from last season, but there is still some chemistry to generate. James Harden is working to build a fruitful partnership with Joel Embiid and help Tyrese Maxey develop into a star. The Sixers trio has to figure out how to best work together but has the potential to be a Stellar trio.

Harden, one of the Sixers’ veterans, is looking to help his young co-stars get going more than anything. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Harden said that he’s there to make the players around him better. Whether it’s an MVP candidate or just another role player, he wants to help the team above all else.

“The world knows how dominant Joel is, how versatile Joel is, and I’m playing with a sense of not even scoring but making guys better, making guys’ jobs a lot easier,” Harden said, via The Athletic. “That’s what I’m here for, whether it’s Joel or Tyrese or Tobias or anybody on our team.”

Harden’s main beneficiaries will be Embiid and Maxey, who will lead the Sixers’ offense as its main scorers. Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Paul Reed and Montrezl will be the key role players that Harden may play off of in long stretches. Although head coach Doc Rivers is making sure Harden also remains aggressive for himself, having a floor general like him is always great to have.

Harden is making it clear that winning a Championship is the sole focus for him this season. The team as a whole is buying into their identity of grit and sacrificing individual success for a chance to win it all.