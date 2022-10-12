Sixers’ James Harden Predicted to Remain Top 10 Guard in NBA

The 2022 NBA Playoffs led many basketball fans to believe that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden doesn’t have the “it” factor anymore. While everybody is well-aware of the fact that Harden will get a ticket to the Hall of Fame when his career is all said and done, it is widely believed that Harden’s best days are far behind him.

Harden doesn’t buy into that theory. On numerous occasions throughout his short time with the Sixers last year, Harden highlighted the fact that he hasn’t had a normal offseason in two years as he was a partial holdout in Houston and rehabbed from a hamstring injury in Brooklyn.

