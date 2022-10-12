Sixers’ James Harden Predicted to Remain Top 10 Guard in NBA

The 2022 NBA Playoffs led many basketball fans to believe that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden doesn’t have the “it” factor anymore. While everybody is well-aware of the fact that Harden will get a ticket to the Hall of Fame when his career is all said and done, it is widely believed that Harden’s best days are far behind him.

Harden doesn’t buy into that theory. On numerous occasions throughout his short time with the Sixers last year, Harden highlighted the fact that he hasn’t had a normal offseason in two years as he was a partial holdout in Houston and rehabbed from a hamstring injury in Brooklyn.

This past summer, Harden finally got back to his old ways as he prepared to enter his first training camp with the 76ers. Before tipping things off a couple of weeks back, Harden mentioned he’s in the right space, mentally and physically, which is a factor that could get him back into the MVP conversation this year.

“I’m in a really good space, honestly,” said Harden last month. “Tomorrow, we hit the ground running, and I still got three weeks to be in even better shape. I’ve dedicated myself to being in the best shape because I am getting older. I always said that if my conditioning can be level with my skill set and my IQ, and the work that I put in — It’s MVP. And I feel like my conditioning is where it needs to be. I’m in a really good place, I’m healthy, and I’m excited to get going.”

The Sixers have a current MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, as the big man was voted as the runner-up over the last two seasons. Therefore, Philly isn’t Desperate for Harden to revert back to his best scoring self — especially since he’s widely still considered a top guard in the league despite there being discussions of ‘The Beard’ falling off.

Ranks From BR

The Bleacher Report NBA staff recently Predicted which 25 guards would become the top in the league this upcoming season. Harden, who has been a top guard for the last decade, is still considered a top-ten prospect at this point in his career.

“Much was made of James Harden seemingly losing a half step over the course of 2021-22, but even this version is one of the game’s very best Creators and distributors. When paired with Joel Embiid, he’s the piloting half of one of the game’s most devastating pick-and-roll combinations. Even if he’s not the Peak Houston Rockets version of himself, Harden’s ability to manipulate the pace and organization of any possession makes him extremely valuable.”

Harden averaged 21 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds with the Sixers in 21 games last season. He might not average over 30 points anymore, but Harden still draws so much attention from defenders that his teammates benefit from simply sharing the court with him. That alone plays a huge factor in Harden’s personal value to the 76ers.

Mix that in with the fact that Harden can still score over 20 on any given night and is a highly reliable facilitator, and you’ve got a top-ten guard. Is BR’s list, Harden ranks seventh, in front of Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, and Bradley Beal.

In front of the Sixers All-Star are Devin Booker, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Steph Curry, and Luka Doncic.

