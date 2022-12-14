Sixers’ James Harden passes Charles Barkley to climb up NBA list

James Harden hasn’t even been back for too long since his most recent injury spell but already, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is making history again. On Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, Harden climbed the NBA’s all-time scoring list after surpassing Sixers icon Charles Barkley on the prestigious tally board.

Harden made history right before the Halftime break as he drained what seemed like an ordinary 3-pointer for the Sixers. What made it extra special was the fact that this was the 33-year-old’s 23,760th career point. He has now overtaken the great Charles Barkley for the 27th spot for most career points in the NBA (h/t Sixers Reporter Keith Pompey).

Harden has looked good since returning from a 14-game injury hiatus. In his three games since his return to action, the former league MVP has put up averages of 22.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, and 1.3 steals, while also connecting on 3.3 triples per game at a 37.0 percent clip. It also comes as no surprise that the Sixers have won two out of those three games.

James Harden kept it going on Tuesday with another impressive performance against the Kings. He dropped a 21-point, 15-assist double-double to go along with seven rebounds, five steals, and four triples, helping Philly Blow out Sacramento, 123-103.

Joel Embiid was the biggest benefactor of Harden’s playmaking against the Kings, with the Sixers superstar big man finishing with 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting. It is clear that JoJo loves the fact that Harden has returned to action.

Harden, Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers get two days off before hosting the Defending Champs Golden State Warriors on Friday night.